LBCC basketball: Roadrunners sweep Clark

Kyree Davis and Kadeem Nelson each scored 15 points to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Clark 58-50 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action in Albany.
The win improved the Roadrunners' record to 10-17 overall and 4-10 in the NWAC South. Clark dropped to 10-16, 3-11.
Fred Harding IV added 10 points and five rebounds and Dakota Kurahara led the Roadrunners with eight rebounds on the night.
Linn-Benton hosts Lane on Wednesday
You have free articles remaining.
Women
Elizabeth Chavez had 16 points and six rebounds to lead LBCC past Clark in NWAC South Region women's basketball action in Albany.
The Roadrunners improved to 19-8 overall and 8-6 in the NWAC South. Clark dropped to 5-19, 1-13.
Amyr Lowe and Emily Huson added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Roadrunners. Huson also had five steals.
Linn-Benton hosts Lane on Wednesday.