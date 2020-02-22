LBCC basketball: Roadrunners sweep Clark

Kyree Davis and Kadeem Nelson each scored 15 points to lead Linn-Benton Community College past Clark 58-50 in NWAC South Region men's basketball action in Albany.

The win improved the Roadrunners' record to 10-17 overall and 4-10 in the NWAC South. Clark dropped to 10-16, 3-11.

Fred Harding IV added 10 points and five rebounds and Dakota Kurahara led the Roadrunners with eight rebounds on the night.

Linn-Benton hosts Lane on Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Women

Elizabeth Chavez had 16 points and six rebounds to lead LBCC past Clark in NWAC South Region women's basketball action in Albany.

The Roadrunners improved to 19-8 overall and 8-6 in the NWAC South. Clark dropped to 5-19, 1-13.

Amyr Lowe and Emily Huson added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Roadrunners. Huson also had five steals.

Linn-Benton hosts Lane on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0