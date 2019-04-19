Linn-Benton Community College has hired Joe Schaumburg as its new head men's basketball coach, Director of Athletics Mark Majeski announced today. He will begin his duties immediately.
Schaumburg has spent more than a decade coaching at the high school, community college and four-year college levels. He is a certified trainer for the Positive Coaching Alliance and owns Positive Step Athletics, a mental skills training and basketball camp operation.
"Joe brings a wealth of experience that is broad and deep," said Majeski. "He is a well known coach with extensive, successful experience recruiting in Oregon, the Pacific Northwest and the West Coast. He is known as an excellent teacher, communicator and mentor with a relationships-based approach. We look forward to Joe building upon a great foundation that Everett Hartman and his staff established."
Most recently Schaumburg was an assistant coach at Pacific University in Forest Grove in 2017-18. He also spent four years as an assistant at Lewis & Clark College and two years as an assistant at Western Oregon. He began his coaching career at Skyline Community College in San Bruno, California, where he previously played.
"Joe distinguished himself during the hiring process by demonstrating an understanding of the mission and goals of LBCC," Majeski continued. "His vision for the role basketball plays in supporting the college mission will serve our student-athletes, the institution and the local community well."
Schaumburg replaces Hartman, who announced his retirement at the conclusion of this past basketball season. Hartman was head coach at LBCC for three seasons, with an overall record of 51-35. In 2017-18 he led the team to a 22-10 record, a 2nd place Southern Region finish and an NWAC Final Four appearance.
Schaumburg is a native of San Francisco, where he spent four years coaching at the high school level. He earned his bachelor's degree in Economics, as well as his master's degree in Sport Management, from University of San Francisco.