LBCC basketball: Roadrunners fall to Mt. Hood
LBCC BASKETBALL

LBCC basketball: Roadrunners fall to Mt. Hood

  • Updated
LBCC athletics logo

Mt. Hood took advantage of a cold-shooting Linn-Benton squad in the second half and handed the Roadrunners a 60-52 loss in NWAC South Region men's basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The Saints (1-1) forced 13 Roadrunner turnovers and edged them on the boards as well 38-36. Mt. Hood also outscored Linn-Benton 34-20 in the second half. The Roadrunners shot just 28% in the second half.

Linn-Benton won a 77-75 thriller in overtime on Wednesday against the Saints. 

Freshman Jace Mills led the Roadrunners with 13 points. Fred Harding IV and George Sadi each added 11 points for Linn-Benton (1-3). Sadi also collected a team-high 11 rebounds. 

The Roadrunners travel to Chemeketa Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

