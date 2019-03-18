After coaching basketball for 32 years, Everett Hartman has decided to retire.
Hartman has been the Linn-Benton Community College men’s coach for the past three seasons and was an assistant on Randy Falk’s staff for the 2015-16 season.
“I’d say the last couple weeks of the season I started thinking about (retiring),” Hartman said.
“I turned 60 in February and I just don’t have energy and motivation the athletes in the program deserve, so it’s time for someone else to take over.”
Hartman’s impact on the program was felt immediately at LBCC.
The Roadrunners had winning seasons all three years and won the most games over a three-year span since 1975-77.
The team was 15-12 and 9-7 in the NWAC Southern Region this past season.
His best season came in the 2017-18 season, when the Roadrunners finished 22-10 overall and made the NWAC Final Four.
“I am really proud of the fact we had three winning seasons the last three years,” Hartman said. “I feel like we accomplished quite a bit.”
LBCC athletic director Mark Majeski worked with Hartman for the past year.
"I want to thank him for his service and commitment to student-athletes, the athletics department and the College,” Majeski said in a press release. “Teams reflect the personality of their coaches, and Everett's team was gritty, gutsy, no-nonsense and focused on fundamentals. Everett and his coaching staff maximized each player's ability and collectively they demonstrated high 'basketball IQ' that enable them to challenge, and beat, more physically talented opponents."
Hartman is now completely retired after ending his teaching career three years ago. He taught and coached at Philomath High and West Albany High.
He also spent time at West Albany and Western Oregon University as an assistant basketball coach.
He is a Crescent Valley graduate and an Albany resident.
“I’ll spend more time with my wife, do a little traveling and work on my golf game,” Hartman said. “Just kind of relax.”
Hartman said it was not an easy decision.
“There’s mixed feelings anytime you stop doing something you’ve really enjoyed doing for 32 years,” he said. “The things I’ll miss are the practices and the games and (interacting with) the players. I’m not going to miss the fundraising and recruiting and all the other administrative components of it. It never stops.
“It was just an accumulation of things.”