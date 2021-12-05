 Skip to main content
LBCC basketball: Chavez leads Roadrunners over Treasure Valley

LBCC athletics logo

Elizabeth Chavez scored 19 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds to lead the Linn-Benton women's basketball team past Treasure Valley, 64-55, in the Roadrunner Classic on Saturday.

The Roadrunners (5-0) went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Treasure Valley (3-4) outrebounded Linn-Benton 42-30.

Emmaly Welch and Halo Parks scored 13 and 11 points, respectively for the Roadrunners. Parks had a team-high eight rebounds.

Chavez and Parks were named to the all-tournament team.

In the early game, Portland defeated Edmonds 54-43. The Roadrunners next travel to Green River Dec. 10.

Tags

