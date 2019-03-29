COOS BAY — The Linn-Benton Community college baseball team swept a road doubleheader against Southwestern Oregon.
The Roadrunners rolled to a 16-0 win in the first game and then held on for a 3-2 win in the second.
LBCC pounded out 17 hits in the first game. Jacob Melton had a home run and three runs batted in, Marcus Lydon homered, Fridtjof Fremstad had three hits and three RBIs and Maxwell Long had three hits.
Parker Kunst went 3-for-3 with a double, Colton Talton tripled and Richard Mascarenas had two hits and an RBI for LBCC in the second game.