The Linn-Benton baseball team handed Lane Community College its first two conference losses on Friday, sweeping the doubleheader by scores of 8-5 and 4-3 respectively.
Offense was the order of the day for the Roadrunners in game one, scoring six of their eight runs in the fourth. Dequan Dennis-Lee, Jacob Melton, Colton Talton, and Maxwell Long each had two hits.
Daniel Ferrario started on the hill for LBCC, earning the win in 6 ⅔ innings pitched.
The second contest of the day featured a pitchers duel as the Roadrunners were able to ride the complete game from Austin Carpenter (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 9 SO) to a 4-3 victory in seven innings.
The Roadrunners (16-5, 6-0 NWAC), continue their four-game series with the Titans on Saturday with another doubleheader.