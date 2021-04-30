 Skip to main content
LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep Clackamas
LBCC baseball: Roadrunners sweep Clackamas

Linn-Benton belted out 14 hits on the day to defeat visiting Clackamas 7-2 and 2-1 in NWAC South Region baseball action Friday afternoon at Dick McClain Field.

The doubleader sweep improved the Roadrunners' record to 17-5. Clackamas dropped to 1-17.

In game one, Jake Hoskins went 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Roadrunners. Ian McIntrye hit his team-leading fifth home run and added two RBIs and a stolen base.

Eric Hill earned the win for Linn-Benton, striking out six batters in six innings of work.

In game two, Durham Sundberg went 2 for 4 to lead the Roadrunners at the plate. Jacob Morrow added a double for Roadrunners.

Kenji Lamdin earned the win for Linn-Benton.

The Roadrunners travel to Clackamas on Sunday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

