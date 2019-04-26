The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team swept a South Division doubleheader from Chemeketa CC on Friday at LBCC. The Roadrunners took the opener 7-5, then cruised to a 10-2 victory in the seven-inning nightcap.
Parker Kuntz was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs and Jordan Mambaje was 2 for 4 2with a double, a run and two RBIs for LBCC in the second game. Maxwell Long was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Jacob Melton was 2 for 3 with two runs.
Austen Carpenter pitched a complete-game two hitter, striking out six. LBCC (25-7, 15-2) stretched its winning streak to four games with the sweep.
LBCC won the opener as starter and winner Daniel Ferrario allowed one earned run over eight innings, with seven strikeouts. Cody Johnson got a save by quelling a Chemeketa rally in the ninth.
Fridtjok Fremstad was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, two runs and a steal and Richard Mascarenas drove in two for LBCC.
The teams complete the series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Chemeketa on Saturday.