LBCC baseball: Roadrunners start season with sweep

The Linn-Benton Community College baseball team started the season with a sweep of Yakima Valley at LBCC.

LBCC won 5-1 and 5-3.

Brock Townsend pitched 6 ⅓ innings, striking out five batters and giving up two hits, as the Roadrunners took the first game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ian McIntrye and JJ Hoover each collected two hits and two RBIs for the Roadrunners.

Gavin Logan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead LBCC in game two.

Caden Hennessy pitched seven innings to earn the win for the Roadrunners, who improved to 2-0 on the season. Yakima dropped to 0-2.

Linn-Benton hosts Everett Sunday with a doubleheader beginning at noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0