LBCC baseball: Roadrunners split with Mt. Hood
LBCC baseball: Roadrunners split with Mt. Hood

GRESHAM — Linn-Benton split a doubleheader at Mt. Hood, winning game one 4-2, but dropping the nightcap 9-6.

In game one, Durham Sundberg had two RBIs and two stolen bases to lead the Roadrunners (11-3). Eric Hill pitched seven innings to earn the win while Rhett Larson took the save.

In game two, the Saints (8-2) capitalized on four Linn-Benton errors and jumped out to a 9-0 lead after four innings. The Roadrunners started a charge back in the fifth inning when Jake Hoskins singled home Emiliano Alarcon. Linn-Benton added three more runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Hoskins lead the Roadrunners offensively, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Kian Hogan took the loss for Linn-Benton.

Linn-Benton hosts Mt. Hood Sunday at 1 p.m.

