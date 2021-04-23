LBCC baseball: Roadrunners split with Chemeketa

SALEM — Linn-Benton scored six runs in the fifth inning to set up a 16-9 win over Chemeketa in NWAC South Region baseball action Friday.

The Roadrunners (13-5) started the scoring run when Michael Soper doubled to score Trey Hageman. Wyatt Young singled to score Soper followed by Durham Sundberg's two-run home run. Hageman's sacrifice fly brought home Ruben Cedillo, giving the Roadrunners a 10-5 lead.

Linn-Benton took a 16-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth before Chemeketa (8-6) scored four runs for the final margin.

Soper, Young and Cedillo each had three hits for the Roadrunners while Sundberg posted five RBIs.

In game one, Chemeketa collected nine hits en route to a 7-2 win.

Linn-Benton hosts Chemeketa Sunday at 1 p.m.

