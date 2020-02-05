LBCC baseball: Pinion sigs with Storm

Linn-Benton freshman infielder JD Pinion has signed with the South Bay Storm for the 2020 summer season.
Pinion played for the Storm in 2019 hitting .323, leading the team in hits, extra base hits and RBI, this all while committing two errors during his 156 innings at three infield positions.
The South Bay Storm are part of the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League, with teams ranging from Medford to San Francisco.
Pinion, a 2018 Corvallis High graduate, was a three-time all-state selection while playing for coach Jason Farrimond.