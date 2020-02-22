Prep wrestling: Sweet Home takes district title

The Sweet Home wrestling team took first at the 4A Special District 2 wrestling meet.

The Huskies rolled up 477.5 points with five Huskies taking individual titles.

Philomath finished fifth.

Sweet Home’s top-seeded Christian Gregory defeated teammate and No. 3 seed Kaden Zajic by fall in 39 seconds to take the championship at 132 pounds.

The Huskies nearly had another teammate title match at 138 after No. 1 Jackson Royer pinned Philomath’s David Griffith in the semifinals, but No. 2 Tristan Spencer of Sweet Home fell to No. 3 Elijah LaCosse of Siuslaw. Royer went on to pin LaCosse in 1:53.

Travis Thorpe rolled to the title at 160 pounds. The No. 1 seed out of Sweet Home pinned Emmett Henderson of Junction City in 4:21.

No. 1 seed Jesse Jamison took the title at 170 for the Huskies with a pin of Junction City’s Brandon Andresen in 1:38.

Nich James won the title at 182 pounds. James, the top seed, pinned Johnny Sylva of Stayton in 4:34.

