Prep wrestling: James Rowley brings home silver medal at Cadet World Championships

Prior to this summer, Crescent Valley High rising senior James Rowley was already in the midst of one of the best prep wrestling careers in recent Oregon history.
Last week, he added the biggest moment yet to his resume.
At the United World Wrestling Cadet World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Rowley took home the silver medal at 80 kilograms and helped lead the U.S. to a silver medal while competing against the top wrestlers in the world.
“It was crazy,” Rowley said. “We were two points from winning the whole thing — which (the U.S.) has never done before. We beat Russia for the first time, and they’re such a powerhouse, so the coaches were super happy. We’re all just hyped.”
Rowley was one of six U.S. wrestlers to medal at the competition. He is just the third wrestler from the state of Oregon to earn a spot on the Cadet World team.
Now, with the performance of a lifetime in the books, he can claim that he is one of the top wrestlers in the world for his age group.
The performance didn’t come without its nervous moments, though. Rowley and the rest of the U.S. team arrived in Budapest five days prior to the start of the tournament for an acclimation camp to help them adjust their bodies to the time difference.
Rowley had the luxury of bringing his personal coach, Jason Lara, on the trip with him to sit in his corner and work as a sparring partner.
Lara, who owns Mat Sense in Corvallis and has been coaching Rowley since he was in the middle school, said Rowley's attention to detail and focus on technique is what has enabled him to make it to the world stage.
Lara believes that the emphasis he and Rowley have put on improving technique and tactics — rather than just physicality and athleticism — is not something that is necessarily common at the high school level, and has helped Rowley succeed against incredibly talented opponents.
"He's so focused, and he stays on his lifts," Lara said. "A lot of kids will start to feel tired or cut corners a little bit. He doesn't do that and he does the little things right. On top of that, he rises to competition. He just knows how to compete and performs better when there's some pressure."
From the get go, though, Rowley knew he would have a difficult road to the final as he drew Russia’s Mustafagadzhi Malachdibirov in the opening round in a win-or-go-home scenario.
“Historically Russia and Iran are the top wrestling countries, so when I saw that I was definitely a little bit nervous,” Rowley said. “But I knew I would have to wrestle those guys at some point in the bracket. Once I stepped on the mat, the nerves were gone.”
Rowley admits that he came out slow against Malachdibirov, who he describes as a very technically skilled wrestler, and fell behind 6-0 in the first period. But he got two points back on a crucial takedown in the second period and completely flipped the momentum of the match.
“It was kind of a crazy little flurry that changed the match for me and I was able to win 10-6,” Rowley said.
That win earned Rowley a quarterfinal matchup with European champion Oleksandr Mamrosh of Ukraine. It was another difficult opponent, but Rowley cruised to an 8-6 win in a match that was not as close as the score would indicate.
“My mindset was really good, I knew I wasn’t gonna lose,” Rowley said. “Basically I just went out there and lit him up with takedowns.”
In the semifinal, Rowley wasted no time against Italy’s Gabriele Niccolini. He took his opponent down five straight times en route to a 12-2 victory that paved the way to the final.
As Rowley tells it, Mamrosh and Niccolini were the two most difficult opponents he has ever faced.
In the final, he ran into an opponent who he didn’t find to be as technically difficult, but rather one who had one particular skill that he couldn’t counter. Rowley fell in the first-place bout 4-0 to Sagar Jaglan of India.
“He was really controlling in the tie and the underhook,” Rowley said. “He got four push-outs; no takedowns. He won on that.”
But even with the disappointing final result, Rowley was still ecstatic with his tournament experience as a whole.
Now, he will set his sights on his senior season with the Raiders. Earlier this year, Rowley captured his third consecutive state title and will have a chance to pull off the rare four-peat next season.
He hasn’t decided on his college yet, but has plenty of offers rolling in and will be taking visits over the next few months. As for his next major tournament appearance, he will compete at Who’s Number One, an annual event that pits the two top wrestlers in the U.S. for each weight class against each other.
Lara says there is still plenty of room for Rowley to keep developing, and that Rowley has adopted a "beginners mindset" that will help him continue to improve technically and physically, even after all the recent success he has had.
"I'm extremely proud of him," Lara said. "I was proud even before he made the team. Just the lifestyle that he lives — that's what makes him so great."
