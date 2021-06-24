Prep wrestling: CV’s James Rowley chasing third state title before competing on world stage

The accomplishment carried an even greater feeling of significance for Rowley because of how long he had to wait for the opportunity to qualify. Three years ago, he qualified for the U-15 team, but admits that is not as difficult to do. He was hoping to then qualify for the age-level World Team last year, but the pandemic wiped out the qualifying competitions.

One of the only other Oregon-grown wrestlers to ever make the World Team is Rowley’s CV teammate, Chance Lamer, who finished fifth in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That all just really motivated me this year to push hard for it,” Rowley said. “It was the big date on the calendar that I was really working up to. So we put in a couple months of really hard work and had a really great tournament.”

Once the pandemic hit, like so many athletes across the country, Rowley was left without a place to train or lift. So he and his parents went to work building a gym in the family's garage. The overhaul took a few weeks to complete and left Rowley with all the equipment he needed to continue pursuing his goals.

“My parents made it so easy on me,” Rowley said. “I'm very thankful to them — I know not a lot of kids get that. They’re so dedicated and I’m so thankful for that.”