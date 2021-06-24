Prep wrestling: CV’s James Rowley chasing third state title before competing on world stage

One of the top honors a wrestler can hope to attain during their prep career is claiming a spot on the USA Cadet World team.
Oregon has a rich high school wrestling history, but prior to this spring, only two wrestlers from the state had ever qualified for the team. After a stellar showing in April, though, James Rowley has become the third.
Rowley, a junior at Crescent Valley, will be wrestling for a third consecutive state title Friday as he and the Raiders take a shot at breaking the all-time state meet points record. But soon after, he will set his sights to the world stage as he and the 10-member Cadet team are set to compete at the Cadet World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in July.
“It was a great moment,” Rowley said of the day he qualified. “My coach and I have put in a lot of work behind the scenes, one-on-one. So giving him that hug afterward, it was a really big relief. I couldn’t stop smiling. It’s one of those moments you’re not gonna forget.”
Rowley qualified for the freestyle World Team at Cadet Nationals in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, on April 25. That competition drew some of the top wrestlers in the nation, and Rowley was tasked with beating Wisconsin native Connor Mirasola in the 80-kilogram class. He defeated Mirasola 10-0 in their first bout and 9-4 in the second bout to secure his spot on the World Team.
The accomplishment carried an even greater feeling of significance for Rowley because of how long he had to wait for the opportunity to qualify. Three years ago, he qualified for the U-15 team, but admits that is not as difficult to do. He was hoping to then qualify for the age-level World Team last year, but the pandemic wiped out the qualifying competitions.
One of the only other Oregon-grown wrestlers to ever make the World Team is Rowley’s CV teammate, Chance Lamer, who finished fifth in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2018.
“That all just really motivated me this year to push hard for it,” Rowley said. “It was the big date on the calendar that I was really working up to. So we put in a couple months of really hard work and had a really great tournament.”
Once the pandemic hit, like so many athletes across the country, Rowley was left without a place to train or lift. So he and his parents went to work building a gym in the family's garage. The overhaul took a few weeks to complete and left Rowley with all the equipment he needed to continue pursuing his goals.
“My parents made it so easy on me,” Rowley said. “I'm very thankful to them — I know not a lot of kids get that. They’re so dedicated and I’m so thankful for that.”
The home gym setup was crucial for the physical aspect of Rowley’s continued improvement. But it was just as beneficial in terms of giving him a mental edge and extra motivation. In the past month his daily schedule featured a 6 a.m. run, a 90-minute morning lift and then an afternoon or evening practice.
“It’s just made me push myself even more,” Rowley said. “There’s no excuse. There’s no, I don’t want to go to the gym, or I don’t want to drive there.”
Rowley and the rest of CV’s loaded, experienced team will hope that this weekend results in history. The Raiders are gunning for their third consecutive team title. Last season, they tied the state meet record with 303 points and will aim to eclipse that mark this time around.
However the state meet ends, it will close the book on Rowley’s junior season and allow him to prepare for the biggest competition of his life in July. Traveling outside the U.S. to compete in the sport he loves is obviously a tremendous opportunity, but Rowley won’t be concerned with sightseeing, or experiencing Hungarian culture until his last bout is finished.
“This is a business trip until I’m done wrestling,” he said.
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney