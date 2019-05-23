Five former Albany Union/West Albany High athletes and one coach will comprise the list of 2019 inductees into the West Albany Sports Hall of Fame.
A banquet and induction ceremony is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 with the induction ceremony commencing at 7.
Here is a look at the inductees:
Jim Richards: A 1957 graduate of Albany Union, Richards earned six varsity letters in both football and baseball in his high school career and earned multiple all-league and all-state honors. Richards continued on to Lewis & Clark College, where he played baseball. Following his college graduation he was signed to a professional baseball contract by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
Bob Biles: A 1970 graduate of Albany Union, Biles was a standout football player earning all-conference and all-state honors his senior year. Known as the "Blonde Bomber" he continued his athletic career playing at Mt. Hood Community College and Whitman College.
Gene D'Agostini: A long-time coach and faculty member at West Albany, coach D'Agostini guided the Bulldogs wrestling program from 1992-2003. Over that time, West won 10 league titles and had five wrestlers place at the state tournament. Following his teaching and coaching career he has continued to contribute to the West Albany community by serving as an assistant wrestling coach, substitute teacher and consistent volunteer for numerous events and programs.
Danielle (Bielenberg) Miles: A 2002 graduate and class valedictorian, Miles earned 10 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and track in addition to earning multiple all-conference awards and participating in many state championship tournaments and meets. Following high school, she attended Linfield College where she set records in the discus and earned an MVP award in volleyball. Miles graduated Linfield with Magna Cum Laude honors and continues to be a competitive athlete participating in regional and worldwide CrossFit competitions.
Staci Bielenberg: A 2003 graduate, Bielenberg earned 16 varsity letters in soccer, cross-country, basketball and track. In addition to earning multiple all-conference and all-state honors, Bielenberg also was a four-year honor roll student. Following high school, she attended Portland State, where she competed in cross-country and track, earning eight varsity letters and multiple Big Sky all-conference and all-academic honors. Setting multiple track and field records at PSU, she continues to hold two indoor relay records. After graduating Portland State in 2007, Bielenberg attended Pacific University where she earned her doctorate of occupational therapy.
Will Murphy: A 2008 graduate, Murphy earned a total of nine varsity letters in football and basketball. A captain of the 2007 state championship football team, Murphy also earned all-conference and all-state honors in both football and basketball. Following high school, he attended the University of Oregon, where he was a varsity football player for three years. He was a member of the 2011 team the competed in the BCS title game against Auburn, the 2012 Rose Bowl team and the 2013 Fiesta Bowl team. After college, Murphy spent two years on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.