The West Albany High clay target team took home 25th place as a team and had two top-10 and two top-20 finishes in the school’s second year of competition at the Oregon State High School Clay Target competition against 478 shooters.
Thirteen members of the team, coached by Rich Sipe and Jim Woodall, competed in the event that was held on Saturday in Hillsboro.
Trinity Serafin, who just wrapped up her freshman season, finished fifth in the novice female category and 15th overall in novice high gun. Sophomore Alex Bond finished 13th in the novice male and 19th overall in novice high gun.
Freshman Thomas Bernt placed 14th in novice male and sophomore Sam White finished 10th in the junior varsity male and 11th in the overall JV high gun.
Senior Lane Giboney led the Bulldogs with a score of 86 in the varsity male division.
The Bulldogs competed in the 1A spring trap league during April and May to receive qualifying scores for the state competition. Athletes competed in novice (0-14 average), junior varsity (15-18 average) and varsity (19-25 average) in male and female divisions.
The state participants shot 100 rounds of trap targets for their total score for the day.
The USA High School Clay Target League is an independent provider of Clay Target shooting sports. The league’s priorities are safety, fun and marksmanship.
The Bulldogs’ journey to the state completion was made possible by the US Army and the Albany Gun Club.