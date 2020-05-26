West Albany alum Megan Wallace takes over Bulldog volleyball program

“So to be able to coach them in their senior season, fingers crossed obviously that we have that … the connection that I have with these girls is very strong and they are just so talented,” Wallace said. “I am looking forward to what we can accomplish this year.”

Because of Backer’s influence on Wallace, the new head coach doesn’t expect any major changes right away. Wallace says she has ideas on how to change the program “a little” with a fresh perspective.

Wallace has asked the remainder of the previous coaching staff to return because “they’re just rock-solid across the board.” She’s still looking to fill a few positions.

“We could not be more pleased to have Megan join the ranks of head coaches here at West Albany. She has been a part of West Albany’s volleyball community in one way or another for over 20 years and she knows how special the Bulldog culture is,” West athletic director Patrick Richards said. “We have no doubt that she will continue to build upon the solid foundation that coach Backer has established and that she will provide excellent guidance for the student athletes in her program.”