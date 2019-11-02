The West Albany High volleyball team has achieved its goal for the season.
Well, part of it, anyway.
The Bulldogs told coach Kelli Backer during team camp in early August that they wanted to get back to the state tournament.
West accomplished that with a three-set home win against North Bend in the first round of the 5A playoffs on Saturday. Set scores were 25-7, 25-14, 25-12.
That just brings the team one step closer to their ultimate goal of a state title. The Bulldogs will take on No. 6 seed North Eugene in the quarterfinals on Friday at Liberty High in Hillsboro.
“They wanted to go to state and make sure they finished higher than last year, which last year we got third and had the disappointing loss in the semifinals and I think their motivation is they don’t want that to happen this year,” Backer said. “They want to get another opportunity for a state title (and) they could do that. It will be a good battle up there but I think it could be any team’s opportunity to win it this year.”
Said libero Sydney Backer: “It’s our dream. We want to win state so bad, we’re just pushing our hardest to get there. Ever since the beginning of the season, that’s all we’ve wanted is we’ve been pushing for our big dream to go to state and now we finally did it, so it feels good.”
Sydney Backer said the Bulldogs could not afford to take their first-round opponent lightly.
“We just came in knowing that we had to play all-out, and for the seniors it was our last home game and we just wanted to finish strong and we didn’t want to underestimate them because we had never seen them play before,” she said. “So we just went in with all that we could give and tried our hardest and we finished out really well.”
West was able to put together decisive runs in all three sets.
In the first, North Bend had whittled a 5-1 West lead to 5-4, but the Bulldogs responded with six straight points, sparked by Brooke Rogers and Hannah Stadstad with two kills each.
North Bend scored twice to make it 11-6 but West went on a roll and finished the set with a 14-1 run.
Kelli Backer said the team did a good job of setting the tone of the match before the start of the action.
“We have some young that have not been in this position and so we did do some talking this week in practice about it’s the same game and we need to go in and establish our momentum,” she said. “And so we came out tonight on fire, doing some of the things we worked on, a little more vocal. Volleyball’s such a mental game and if you’re communicating and doing all those things, that’s intimidating and then you start to win the mental battle before the games even start.”
The final two sets would prove to be a bit tougher for West. It was 15-10 at one point before kills by Madie Dowell and Rogers helped put some breathing room between the teams. A drop shot by Stadstad made it 19-13 and strong all-around play forced errors by North Bend on the next few points, allowing West to take a 22-13 lead and eventually taking the set on a kill by Gracie Boeder.
The Bulldogs' play at the net was too much for North Bend to overcome as West spread around the kills and blocked well.
“Definitely our blocking was doing really great today,” Sydney Backer said. “Hannah Stadstad and Bella Marsh were blocking like crazy and it was so helpful to the back row because I really didn’t have to do much. They made my job really easy.”
North Bend hung tough in the final game and forced the West players to gather themselves and refocus.
Boeder, Dowell, Elijah Sanders and Kierra Sanchez all came up with key kills for West.
Sanders said the West players were communicating at a high level and passing the ball effectively.
“I think our chemistry and working together has gotten a lot better as the games have gone to this point,” Sanders said. “We’re working much better as a team. Just getting comfortable with each other was the most important thing, I think.”
Boeder led West with nine kills and Dowell, Rogers and Stadstad finished with eight. Dowell also had 19 digs and Boeder and Rogers each had three blocks.
Sanders had 38 assists and Sydney Backer had 25 digs and four aces.