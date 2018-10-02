PHILOMATH — Sweet Home High has been pushed to the brink before rallying to pull out a set, and the Huskies did it again Tuesday night.
With a chance to put some real pressure on the Oregon West Conference League volleyball leader, Philomath couldn’t capitalize on four set points.
The Huskies showed they’re a step or two ahead of the Warriors as the regular season winds down, pulling out a three-set road sweep to stay perfect in league play.
Set scores were 25-15, 28-26, 25-21.
In the last two weeks, Sweet Home (15-2, 8-0 Oregon West) trailed 23-15 at Sisters and 24-20 at Junction City but claimed those sets on their way to league wins.
“We’ve done it a couple times now, so they really had that strong belief that the game’s not over until that 25th point goes up there,” Huskies coach Mary Hutchins said.
Sweet Home became the team to beat and put a target on its own collective back with a Sept. 22 five-set win at Sisters, ending the Outlaws’ 76-match league winning streak.
A result of that target may have been seen Tuesday.
The Huskies won the first set without much problem before Philomath (15-8, 5-3) found some traction.
The Warriors trailed 13-7 before running off seven straight points to take the lead. The advantage changed hands three times before Philomath a 5-0 run put the home team ahead 23-18.
Philomath had four set points, while also fending off one for Sweet Home, before the Huskies finished it with three straight points, a run that included kills by Allison Miner and Samantha Coats.
The Warriors hung close in the third set after the visitors took a 9-8 lead and eventually extended it to 15-10. Philomath tied the match at 17-all on a combined block by Lauren Berklund and Ashley Matthews before Sweet Home ended the match on an 8-4 run behind the offense of Miner and Shelbey Nichol.
“Yesterday, instead of practicing we had a good team talk about having chemistry on the court, working as a team and talking and that really showed today,” said Philomath senior libero Lindsey Luke.
For the Warriors, Berklund had 12 blocks, Luke 27 digs, Joelle Berger 16 kills, Claire Skinkis 16 digs and Ella Skinkis 27 assists. Luke and Emma Pankalla also had solid serve-receive numbers.
Philomath coach Denee Newton said her team has shown progress since a Sept. 6 three-set loss at Sweet Home in which her team scored a combined 42 points.
Tough tournaments every weekend have helped the team grow, she added.
“We’re just right on the cusp, and I think the one thing we need to continue to build, that we lacked a little bit tonight, was that confidence to put the ball away,” Newton said. “We get a little hesitant and maybe we don’t swing as hard as we can all the time. Then they swing back at us hard.”
Newton said her team beat Sweet Home in serve receive and serving and “now we need our offense to come alive. I just think as soon as our girls fully believe every point, we can go the whole way. That’s what I believe.”
Sweet Home’s individual statistics were not available.
Outside hitter Bailee Hartsook, one of the Huskies’ four sophomores who played varsity as freshmen, was the Huskies’ go-to player when they needed a point.
“I felt like Shelbey Nichol, in the middle, she came through. She had some great moments,” Hutchins said. “Shelbey is also in the right moment. A lot of times it’s whether she can get off the net and become available. She puts up a really good block for us. She serves well for us.”
Hutchins added that senior setter and team captain Sunhee Bitter had a good match and shows poise in her leadership.
“The girls trust in her and believe in her. So when she’s calm they’re calm also,” the coach said.
Sweet Home sits on top of the Oregon West with Sisters second and Philomath third.
The top two teams in each of the 4A conferences automatically qualify for the round of 16 bracket.
The remaining four spots will be determined through a play-in round. The play-in teams will be the first eight in the 4A power rankings not getting automatic berths.
Hartsook said the league win against Sisters was big for her team’s confidence. The Huskies also defeated the Outlaws 2-1 in a Sept. 8 best-of-three contest at the Cascade tournament.
“It was really exciting. That was really emotional,” Hartsook said of the latter victory. “We haven’t beat them in a long time, and the seniors were really emotional since we’ve never beat them before. I feel like that’s helped our team a lot.”
Hutchins said it’s an exciting time for her team because it’s never been in the role of the hunted.
“We went from somebody that nobody was super worried about to someone who everyone wants to beat, and they’ve really had to adjust to that,” the coach said. “And it’s like wow, why is this so exciting to be close to us in a game.”
Sweet Home and Sisters meet again Oct. 15 at Sweet Home in the final week of the regular season.
But not before Philomath gets another look at how much progress it’s made with a home match next Monday against Sisters. The Outlaws swept the visiting Warriors Sept. 13 after pulling out the first set, 26-24.