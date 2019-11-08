Corvallis and West Albany will meet again, but it won't be for the state title.
The teams will play for third place in the 5A volleyball tournament at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at Liberty High in Hillsboro.
Corvallis fell to Ridgeview 25-13, 25-12, 27-29, 25-22 and the Bulldogs to Wilsonville 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-5 in the semifinals
West Albany set up the semifinal showdown with No. 3 Wilsonville with a close three-set win against No. 6 North Eugene. The Bulldogs won 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.
Corvallis advanced to the semifinals by bouncing back from a loss in the first set to defeat Crook County in four. Set scores were 18-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19.
Ryann Gregg had 23 kills and 15 digs, Nevaeh Bray had 11 kills and 2½ blocks, Kendall Simmons had 20 digs and was 24 of 26 serving with three aces and Zaley Bennett had 39 assists and 11 digs.
CHS coach Stephen Hyre said Zandra Johnson entered the match late in the first set and played the rest of the way, giving the Spartans the spark needed to take the win.
"She was a presence in the middle and her energy was great," Hyre said.
"They started getting back to themselves. I was very pleased they didn’t roll over and say we can’t do this."
4A
The Sweet Home volleyball team will play for the state title.
The third-seeded Huskies made the semifinals with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 win against No. 6 Hidden Valley in the quarters, then defeated No. 10 Philomath 25-14, 25-16, 23-13 in the semis.
The Huskies face No. 1 Valley Catholic for the title at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Forest Grove High School.
PHS will play Junction City for third at noon.
The Warriors stunned No. 2 Sisters to advance to the semis, taking a 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 win.
It was the first time in four matches this season that PHS came away with a win.
“Fourth time’s a charm, I guess. It was awesome,” PHS senior Emma Pankalla said after celebrating with family and friends.
“It just feels so good to beat them after so many times being so close and getting closer and closer,” junior Claire Skinkis said.
Philomath attacked with not only hard hitting, but with a high degree of accuracy. Sophomore Sage Kramer, who had a team-high 15 kills, kept the Outlaws on their heels and Pankalla had one of her top career performances.
“For most on the team, this is our first time at a state tournament so we mostly talked about staying calm and relying on our team and I think that really helped us,” Pankalla said.
3A
Top-seeded Santiam Christian will play for another state title.
The Eagles defeated No. 5 South Umpqua in three sets in the semifinals, taking a 25-17, 25-14, 25-21 win to land a berth in the championship match in the 3A playoffs at Forest Grove High.
SC will take on No. 2 Salem Academy/No. 3 Creswell for first place.
The Eagles got to the semis with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-8 win against No. 8 Sutherlin.
2A
No. 2 Central Linn landed a berth in the state title game with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18 semifinal win against No. 6 Vernonia in the 2A playoffs at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
The Cobras will take on Kennedy at 8:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
Central Linn survived a scare from No. 10 Weston-McEwen in the quarterfinals, taking a 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 win to advance to the semis.