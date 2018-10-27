Corvallis and West Albany, the top two teams in the 5A volleyball high school state playoffs, earned their trips to the state tournament with home sweeps on Saturday.
Corvallis, the No. 1 seed, knocked off St. Helens (25-14, 25-10, 25-6).
West, the No. 2 seed, knocked off Putnam (25-10, 25-23, 25-13).
The Spartans will take on No. 8 seed Hood River Valley at 8 a.m. Friday at Liberty High while the Bulldogs will take on Crook County or North Eugene at 10 a.m.
Corvallis was led by Ryann Gregg's 18 kills while Tanya Sisson added nine and Nevaeh Bray six and three aces. Kylynn Quinn had 30 assists.
Bulldogs (21-4) coach Kelli Backer called the performance “a great team effort.”
Taylor Tedrow and Lindsey Stewart both had six kills, Gracie Boeder had two blocks and five kills and Sydney Backer had 26 digs.
Kelli Backer praised the play of setters Elijah Sanders (15 assists) and Courtney Isom (14 assists).
Crater 3, Lebanon 0
CENTRAL POINT — The Warriors earned an at-large berth to the 5A playoffs but fell short with the sweep on the road.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-21, 25-19.
No. 3 seed Crater will face Ridgeview in the quarterfinals while Lebanon ends the season at 9-13.
4A
SWEET HOME — No. 2 seed Sweet Home cruised into the 4A quarterfinals with a home sweep over No. 15 North Marion.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-12, 25-17.
The Huskies will take on No. 10 seed Junction City, a 3-1 winner on the road at Estacada, at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Forest Grove High.
Hidden Valley 3, Philomath 1
HIDDEN VALLEY — The Warriors' season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs.
Set scores were 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17.
PHS finishes the season at 19-10.
3A
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian is returning to the 3A state tournament after sweeping Warrenton in the round of 16.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-12, 25-15.
Emily Bourne had 12 kills, Kassie Staton seven and Josie Risinger 38 assists to lead the Eagles, who coach Kelli Fitzpatrick said over came fatigue and some minor injuries.
The Eagles, seeded second, will take on No. 10 seed Creswell, a 3-1 winner over Catlin Gabel, at 10 a.m. Friday at Forest Grove High in the quarterfinals.
Burns 3, Harrisburg 0
BURNS — The No. 9-seeded Eagles saw their season come to an end with a 25-14, 25-23, 25-22 setback in the round of 16.
Harrisburg ends the season 15-10.
2A
HALSEY — No. 3-seeded Central Linn cruised into the 2A quarterfinals with a 3-0 home win over 14th-seeded Union.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.
The Cobras will face Central Valley Conference rival Oakridge at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Ridgeview High.
1A
DAYS CREEK — No. 12 seed Alsea’s season came to an end with a 3-1 loss at No. 5 Days Creek in the 1A round of 15.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18.
Junior Megan Harper had 15 kills, six stuff blocks and three assists. Sophomore Jessica Carlisle had 14 kills and one stuff block. Senior Abbie Lowther has 14 assists and four kills. Sophomore Ariyah Bishop added 11 assists.
“We definitely didn’t make it easy for them, and wish them good luck as they continue on to state,” Harper said. “It will be hard having our seniors gone next year, but I know we will go far. This season helped us get a step closer I our overall goal."
The Wolverines, who advanced with a 3-1 home win over Umpqua Valley Christian on Wednesday, end the season 22-11.