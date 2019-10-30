Here are state tournament capsules for area teams. All matches will be played Saturday.
5A
(14) North Bend at (3) West Albany
TIME: 2 p.m.
RECORDS: North Bend 9-10, 7-9 Midwestern League; West Albany 21-3, 15-1 Mid-Willamette Conference
NOTES: West Albany finished third at the state tournament last year and shared the Mid-Willamette Conference title with No. 4 seed Corvallis. North Bend has been swept in its last five matches.
(13) St. Helens at (4) Corvallis
TIME: Noon
RECORDS: St. Helens 12-8, 10-4 Northwest Oregon Conference; Corvallis 16-4, 5-1 Mid-Willamette Conference
NOTES: The Spartans captured the 2018 5A state title and split this year's Mid-Willamette title with No. 3 West Albany. St. Helens was on a three-game winning streak until it fell in straight sets to Wilsonville last Thursday.
(10) Thurston at (7) South Albany
TIME: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Thurston 15-6, 13-3 Midwestern League; South Albany 16-7, 12-4 Mid-Willamette Conference
NOTES: After going 5-16 last season, South Albany has bounced back with a stellar season and finished third in the Mid-Willamette. Its lone league losses came at the hands of Corvallis and West Albany. Tenth-seeded Thurston finished third in the Midwestern League.
(15) Crescent Valley at (2) Wilsonville
TIME: 5 p.m.
RECORDS: Crescent Valley 9-15, 8-8 Mid-Willamette Conference; Wilsonville 20-2, 14-0
NOTES: The Raiders closed out the regular season on a three-game winning streak to capture the last Mid-Willamette playoff spot. Wilsonville is the No. 2 seed and has not lost to a 5A opponent this season.
4A
(14) Marshfield at (3) Sweet Home
TIME: 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Marshfield 15-9, 6-4 Sky-Em League; Sweet Home 18-2, 11-1 Oregon West Conference
NOTES: Sweet Home’s lone league loss of the season came on the road against No. 1 seed Sisters. Marshfield topped Cottage Grove in a neutral-site league playoff to reach the state playoffs.
(10) Philomath at (7) Corbett
TIME: 5 p.m.
RECORDS: Philomath 14-10, 8-4 Oregon West Conference; Corbett 17-4, 10-0 Tri-Valley Conference
NOTES: The Warriors were defeated in the first round of the state playoffs last season and closed out their league campaign on a three-game win streak. Corbett finished first in the Tri-Valley Conference and has not lost since Oct. 12.
3A
(16) Warrenton at (1) Santiam Christian
TIME: 5 p.m.
RECORDS: Warrenton 13-12, 8-2 Coastal Range League; Santiam Christian 22-0, 8-0 Mountain Valley Conference
NOTES: Santiam Christian returns much of its team from last year's 3A title-winning team and defeated several Class 5A and 6A teams during the regular season. Warrenton finished second in the Coastal Range League.
(9) Harrisburg at (8) Sutherlin
TIME: 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Harrisburg 15-3, 5-3 Mountain Valley Conference; Sutherlin 17-9, 8-2 Far West League
NOTES: Harrisburg finished third in a loaded Mountain Valley Conference and lost to Creswell in a league playoff matchup Tuesday.
(14) Scio at (3) Creswell
TIME: 2 p.m.
RECORDS: Scio 16-10, 4-6 PacWest Conference; Creswell 18-8, 5-3 Mountain Valley Conference
NOTES: Creswell took No. 1-seeded Santiam Christian to a fifth set during an Oct. 22 matchup with the Eagles. Scio finished fourth in the PacWest after missing the playoffs last season.
2A
(15) Toledo at (2) Central Linn
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
RECORDS: 7-11, 4-6 Sunset Conference; Central Linn 19-3, 13-1 Central Valley Conference
NOTES: No. 2 seed Central Linn reached the state semifinals last season and topped Monroe in the league playoffs Tuesday. Toledo finished second in the Sunset Conference and has not lost lost since Oct. 3.
(12) Grant Union at (5) Monroe
TIME: 1 p.m.
RECORDS: Grant Union 13-16, 7-5 Blue Mountain Conference, Monroe 18-4, 13-1 Central Valley Conference
NOTES: Monroe's two losses since Sept. 7 both came against Central Linn. The Dragons defeated the Cobras earlier in the season. Grant Union finished third in the Blue Mountain Conference.