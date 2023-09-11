It has to be a daunting sight for a prospective tackler to see Anthony Vestal’s 5-foot-10, 195-pound frame coming at you when the South Albany running back has reached full speed after just a few steps.

His quickness gets him into open space and his physical style as he bounces off defenders allows him to rack up yards in big chunks.

Vestal has played a key role in helping the RedHawks put up strong offensive numbers through the first two weeks of the season.

The senior ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in last Friday’s 63-50 home loss to Crescent Valley. That followed 110 yards on 13 totes a week earlier in a 41-6 win at Central in Independence in the season opener.

“It comes from inside. It’s more than a game. Everything’s on the line every time I get the ball. That’s how I feel,” Vestal said, noting that he carries with him an underdog mentality. “I transferred from West Albany and now I’m at South and things have got comfortable and we’re hungry. I’m hungry, we’re all hungry.”

Vestal transferred to South last fall after two years at West. He was an honorable mention all-conference pick at running back with the RedHawks in 2022 while playing in a crowded backfield led by Jedidiah Kollaer, who has since graduated.

“He runs with passion. He’s just one of those spirited kids,” RedHawks co-head coach Jeff Louber said. “Unfortunately in our offense he’s got to share the ball a little bit. He’s a feature back anywhere. If we were in a feature back offense, he could basically get as many yards as he wants. He’s just got that spirit in him.”

The South offense has also been bolstered by a large corps of other returning skill players plus three starters on the offensive line.

The RedHawks have junior ball carriers Sawyer Hallberg and Logan Johnson again in the fold along with senior wide receivers DeShawn Gilliam and Jr Vasquez. They also have seniors Canaan Caspino, Mitchell Fouse and Hudson Gould as returning starters on the offensive line.

“We love it. Those guys are the leaders of our team,” South co-head coach David Younger said of the returners and their varsity experience. “They battled hard last fall and we expect them to be the guys that are talking in the huddle, talking down and distance and just making sure they’re really positive. Those guys are great competitors.”

Last fall, Gilliam made the all-conference first team at defensive back and the second team at wide receiver and kick returner. Fouse was a first-team pick on the line, while Gould made the second team.

The RedHawks otherwise don’t have a lot of varsity experience, and Louber said he believes that was a factor against CV. The team is replacing seven players in all who were first- or second-team all-conference players in 2022.

The RedHawks are short on varsity snaps at quarterback, where three-year starter Kaden Younger graduated after leading the team to a second straight 5A state playoff appearance.

Stepping into those shoes is senior Gaje Nicholson, who hasn’t played the position since his freshman year but is credited with the progress he’s made in learning the offense.

“He’s picking it up really, really quickly and he’s developing into a great leader of the team,” Louber said, adding that the quarterback’s decision making in the South offense is based on reading the defense. “He worked really hard this summer on his reads, and 90% of the time his reads are spot on and I’m super proud of him for that.”

Against Crescent Valley, Nicholson ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and passed for 115 yards.

Nicholson and the offense have stacked up yards and points.

In Crescent Valley, the RedHawks’ defense ran into quarterback Rocco McClave and an offense that’s shown the ability the past two seasons to put up video game-like numbers.

“I’m not concerned about our defense. I’m just really super happy about our offense. I thought our offense played really, really well tonight,” Louber said after the Crescent Valley game. “It’s our goal to get 40 each game, and we feel like if we can get 40 we can win. So our offense put us in a great position to be victorious tonight, and the defense just couldn’t quite get the job done.”

Younger said he loves how hard his team plays and practices but that there are areas “we need to get better at, that’s myself included.”

Vestal said his team is a resilient one. Echoing Louber, he said he’s not worried about the defense and that he and his teammates will continue working to improve, with the goal of displaying that they’re better than they showed versus the Raiders.

South travels to McKay (1-1) in Salem next Friday then meets Silverton (2-0), Lebanon (0-2) and West Albany (2-0).

“It’s not about what we learned these last two weeks but what we’re going to learn in these next three, four weeks, for sure,” Vestal said.