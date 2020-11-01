Unlikely payback gives West Albany football the 2013 5A state title

Two 1-yard LaCoste runs were sandwiched by a Sherwood pass interference on Bulldogs receiver Andrew Ketelson.

On second down from the 11, quarterback Cody Lahoda then took the snap, faked to the right and pitched the ball to LaCoste heading left. LaCoste got to the end and hit the pylon in the front corner of the end zone to tie the game.

It was the same play, run out of a different formation and with Valenzuela in motion, that resulted in a LaCoste 53-yard touchdown run a week earlier against Silverton.

“We haven’t run that all year long; that was something I had up my sleeve,” Nyquist said. “We ran that play off option last week and we ran it off a fly sweep this week. Same result. You get Jake one-on-one with somebody on the edge, and he’s usually going to win.”

It was the final game after 15 seasons coaching the Bulldogs for Nyquist, a West alum who left to teach and coach at Oregon City High School and is now at Stayton High School, where he’s been the head football coach for three years. He won three state titles in all at West Albany.

It was also West Albany’s last year in the 5A classification before a four-year move to the 6A Greater Valley Conference. It was also Sherwood’s final year in 5A, and that school remains in 6A.