Prep track: Spartans' Hintzman saves best for last in 5A girls meet

WILSONVILLE — Corvallis senior Ellie Hintzman saved her best for last.
She improved her triple jump personal best on five consecutive attempts to take fourth at 33 feet, 4¾ inches in Saturday’s 5A Invitational track and field meet at Wilsonville High School’s Randall Stadium.
After pulling something in her back, Hintzman took a few weeks off from the triple jump to let herself recover. It paid off.
“I don’t know. I just pulled it out today and it was a good finish,” Hintzman said. “I think the rest really helped me to perform better.”
It was the culmination of a strong track career for Hintzman, who qualified for four events.
“I did better than my (regular-season) seed in three of four and I PR’d in two,” she said. “So I feel like I performed better than I could have imagined. A good way to finish my senior year.”
Without the Oregon School Activities Association hosting a state meet as in non-COVID times, the Wilsonville event served as a de facto state meet, giving athletes a chance to end the season on a high note.
In an attempt to limit numbers inside the stadium, running events were held Friday and field events Saturday.
Hintzman was also fifth in the long jump at 16-5½, just off her personal best. Her efforts helped the Spartans take fourth in the team standings with 50 points. Crescent Valley was two better and took second. North Salem won the team title with 104.
Sydney Soskis took fourth in the long jump (16-6¼) and Crescent Valley’s Jada Foster was eighth (15-10).
In the discus, CV’s Sierra Noss was fifth (110-1) and South Albany’s Kaimana Caspino sixth (104-9 PR). CV’s Ellie Herber was eighth in the high jump at 4-8. Corvallis’ Elena Wright reached the same clearance and was ninth.
West Albany’s Brooke Donner was fifth in the pole vault.
Friday
Crescent Valley junior Ava McKee had a breakthrough day, first finishing second in the 400 (1:00.54) then coming back to take third in the 800 (2:23.82, PR).
The 400 result was big for her because she missed finals in the event two years ago.
“Even though I didn’t win it was an amazing experience,” McKee said. “Just being here is so awesome for me.”
Success in the 800 was important her father, CV Principal Aaron McKee, won the 800 at state as a senior at Philomath High.
“This has been a really good day for me. The 800 is something that’s special to me and my dad, so I really want to do good in it,” McKee said. “I know I can improve in it, I just haven’t had much of a chance to do it so far.”
Hintzman was fourth in the 400 (1:01.21, PR).
West Albany freshman Haley Blaine was not far behind McKee in the 800, taking fourth in 2:24.65, after taking second in the 1,500 in a personal-best 4:48.51.
In the 1,500, Blaine followed her strategy well and saved some for the final lap.
That found her in second heading for home. North Salem’s Eimy Martinez was first in 4:46.19.
“I’m proud of how far I’ve progressed because I really didn’t know if I would make it this far. My coaches helped me train to get better,” Blaine said.
Trailing her, Corvallis’ Madeline Nason was third (4:50.57), Crescent Valley’s Sunitha Black fourth (4:51.87) and Corvallis’ Avery Nason fifth (4:53.21, PR).
Black finished her day by taking second in the 3,000 in 10:30.06.
Black had a goal of running sub-10 minutes. But Martinez, the eventual winner in 10:19.22, made a surge and created a gap midway through the race that Black was unable to answer.
Black said she tried to do what she’s always done, which is stay calm in difficult situations. But Martinez’s move threw Black off her strategy.
“I tried real hard to keep going, no matter place I was in or time, my last high school track meet and I was going to finish it off strong either way,” Black said. “I gave it my all, which is what I feel counts.”
Madeline Nason was fifth (10:39.16) and Avery Nason seventh (10:44.37, PR).
Soskis came through with a 200 personal best (26.31) to take second in that event after finishing sixth in the 100 (12.92).
The 200 was some redemption for Soskis after she didn’t execute her technique as she had hoped in the 100.
“I’m really happy because I got a PR and because I was seeded not in second and I came in second,” she said. “I just wanted to focus what my coaches had been talking to me about in practice and trying to get a PR.”
Foster was eighth in the 100 (13.13).
Kate Middleton of Corvallis was fifth in the 800 (2:27.06, PR) and Crescent Valley’s Angela Martin sixth (2:27.23, PR).