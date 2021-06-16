Prep track and field: Tristan Calkins headed to Bushnell University after capping off stellar Sweet Home career

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This year that was priceless,” Sweet Home coach Nathan Whitfield said of Calkins' ability to lead other athletes through workouts. “Having the leadership helped out a lot. Especially trying to get people’s schedules sorted out with COVID stuff, it’s been a mess of a year. Having someone that knows what to do and what’s expected of the team is great to have out there setting that example.”

Calkins had to be extremely self-motivated in those situations, and stayed committed to chasing down his goals despite the difficult circumstances created by the shortened season. He ends his career with the third-best long jump mark in school history, and he and Whitfield both believe he could have shattered the record during a “normal” season when he would have had more time to train and build up to the state meet.

“As a coach, you’re always greedy to see your kids do that,” Whitfield said. “He had a jump at state where he scratched. If it had counted, it probably would have been a 23-footer and might have gotten him the record."

Calkins didn’t just excel at one event, though. He took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.39 seconds. In the 200, he finished second in 22.47 — just fractions of a second behind Hidden Valley senior Jeremiah Noga.