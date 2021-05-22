Prep track and field: Brody Bushnell kicks his way to pair of state titles

FLORENCE — Brody Bushnell had a long list of accomplishments he hoped to complete coming into this weekend's state track meet.
In the span of three hours, the Philomath sophomore successfully checked every single one of them off his list.
Bushnell captured a pair of state titles in the 800 and 1,500 meter races Saturday at the 4A Invitational at Siuslaw High School. He won the 1,500 in 4 minutes, 4.02 seconds and later captured the 800 in 1:59.17. As if that weren’t enough, he ran a blistering anchor leg to lead the Warriors to a come-from-behind win in the 4x400 relay in the last event of the day.
“The last 100, I just went numb — I was so excited,” Bushnell said of the feeling once he crossed the finish line after the 800.
Most significant to Brody was he bested his father’s 1,500 time that Jason Bushnell ran as a sophomore at Philomath during his own prep career. Also, in a single afternoon, Brody managed to surpass his father in career state titles.
“It’s cool to keep that family aspect going,” he said with a smile.
Bushnell won both races Saturday in similar fashion; he sat back patiently and believed that his final kick would be enough to help him make up any ground between him and the leaders late in the race. He stuck to his plan and ignored the blistering pace that Patrick Clayburn of North Valley set during the first two laps of the 1,500.
The strategy worked to perfection. Bushnell caught Clayburn with 600 meters to go and cruised away from the field, finishing more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Elwood Hosking of Phoenix.
“I’m pretty confident in my kick and I knew I could get them,” Bushnell said. “My legs were feeling pretty good, so I wasn’t too worried.”
When the 800 rolled around two hours later, he still had plenty left in his legs for another dramatic kick late in the race.
Bushnell sat in fifth with one lap to go and once again waited patiently, making sure to not get boxed in. He made his move with 300 meters left when he saw Sam May from Sisters start to pick up the pace, and kicked his way to another relatively stress-free victory.
It was a similar story in the 4x400. When Bushnell received the baton for the final leg, there was a gap of about 20 meters between him and Hidden Valley anchor Asa Marwick. A little over a minute later, that gap was gone and Bushnell had led Philomath, which also featured Levi Knutson, Justin Enghauser and Sean Cummings in the relay, to victory in 3:29.56.
Bushnell also finished seventh at the state cross-country meet in April and said the base he built during that season greatly benefited him Saturday at the shorter distances.
The Philomath boys finished fourth as a team with 46.5 points. Hidden Valley won the team title with 77 points. Cummings took fourth in the 400 in 52.98 seconds, and Oregon State football signee Jeremiah Noga won in 50 seconds flat for Hidden Valley. Noga also won the 200 meter dash.
Micah Matthews took third in the 110 meter hurdles for the Warriors in 16.32 seconds and also placed eighth in the pole vault at 11 feet. Knutson took eighth in the 800 in 2:06.09. On Friday, Mateo Candanoza took fifth in the 3,000 with a time of 8:59.53.
Sweet Home’s Tristan Calkins had a tremendous day Saturday that was just fractions of a second away from it being even better.
Calkins won the long jump with a leap 22 feet, 8 inches, which matched the best jump in the state of Oregon this season by an athlete in any classification this season.
“That’s been my goal since my freshman year — I’ve wanted the longest jump in the state ever since I started long jump,” Calkins said. “My sophomore year I jumped 22-3. I was hoping for a little more this year, but the short season and everything made it a little difficult.”
A few hours after his long jump win, Calkins finished neck-and-neck with Noga at the finish line in the 200. The electronic timing board initially revealed that the two sprinters had tied at 22.46 seconds. But when the final results came out, it was announced that Noga had edged Calkins by four thousandths of a second.
“Crazy race,” Calkins said. “I was just looking at the screen to see what it was.”
Calkins also finished third in the 100 in 11.39 seconds. Sweet Home sophomore Mason Lopez took sixth in the javelin with a toss of 149-07.
Girls
Jessy Hart wasn’t even sure she would get a chance to race at the state meet this year after a hamstring injury wiped out the first two weeks of her track season.
But the Sweet Home senior battled her way back from the injury to deliver a stellar showing Saturday. In the last race of her prep career, Hart finished second in the 400 with a lifetime best time of one minute flat.
While her goal all season was to break the minute barrier, she was thrilled with the way her last meet as a Husky unfolded.
“I’m extremely happy with it — especially my time,” Hart said. “It’s a really great feeling.”
Hart finished three tenths of a second behind Jada Hurley of Hidden Valley and said that both Hurley and Cascade’s Ashley Fraser gave her a good push throughout the race.
Hart also took fifth in the 200 with a time of 26.78 seconds. Sweet Home’s Shelbey Nichol took 10th in the triple jump with a leap of 30-04.25 Saturday after finishing seventh in the shot put Friday.
In the team standings, Philomath finished eight overall with 32 points thanks in large part to a strong final day from Alivia Pittman. The Warriors’ senior took fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.96 seconds, and fifth in the 100 hurdles in 16.49 seconds.
Amey McDaneil took fourth in the pole vault at 9-03 feet for Philomath, and Emery Boutilier placed ninth with 8-06. Sage Kramer took sixth in the discus with a throw of 106-10 after finishing fourth in the javelin Friday. Kramer also took 13th in the triple jump Saturday.
Mia Rust finished third in the shot put Friday with a throw of 37 feet. The Warriors’ 4x100 relay group of Ingrid Hellesto, Haviland Eves, Melia Morton and Pittman finished ninth in 53.32 seconds.
The Philomath 4x400 relay team closed out the day with a fifth-place finish after Hellesto, Ellie Morton, Pittman, Melia Morton finished in 4:18.67.
