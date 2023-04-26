This winter, South Albany High track and field coach Jeff Louber attended one of the RedHawks’ girls basketball games. While he was at the game, an administrator at the school who used to be one of his track assistants sought him out with some good news: one of the freshmen in the program was fast. Really fast.

“He said, ‘You’ve got to wait for track season. You’re gonna be pretty pleased with her,’” Louber recalled.

Track season is well underway and that prediction has already been confirmed. Louber is extremely pleased with freshman sprinter Pharalynn Dickson. She is currently ranked first in the 5A classification in the 200 meters with a best time of 25.98 seconds, and is also first in the 400 (58.26) and fifth in the 100 (12.83).

Dickson’s achievements to this point have been based almost entirely on pure talent. She competed in track and field for the first time as an eighth-grader and this season is the first time she has ever run off starting blocks.

“She’s got all the potential. She isn’t lifting weights a whole lot yet. That’s something we’d like to get her into, get her stronger. She has all the potential that she’s willing to put into it,” Louber said.

Dickson said she’d always wanted to compete in track and field because both of her parents were track athletes in high school. But the pandemic limited her opportunities in middle school until last year.

So she had a very little idea how this season would go and had no reason to believe she would be ranked so high this early in her career.

“I just came out and tried my best, really. I guess I just happen to be ranked high,” Dickson said. “I’ve just been fast, I guess, my whole life.”

Louber has tried Dickson in several different events to get a feel for her ability. At this time, Dickson doesn’t feel well-suited for the 800. The 400 is currently her favorite.

“My coach wanted me to do the 800 and it was not really my thing. I was OK at it,” Dickson said.

“I just really love the 400. It’s a really good race for me to push myself every time I run the race.”

At some point, Louber and Dickson will have to decide whether she is going to compete in the 100 or the 400 at the district meet. Those races are run back-to-back, Louber said, so it’s one or the other. Dickson will run the 200 for certain and will also anchor the RedHawks’ 4x400 relay team.

Right now, it seems the 400 is the better strategic choice, but Dickson is improving rapidly in the 100. She set a new personal best time Tuesday at the West Albany meet and is working hard to learn how to get a good start off the blocks.

“I’m trying to get my pushout way better and stronger for my 100 and 200,” Dickson said.

Louber said Dickson has already emerged as a positive team leader within the program.

“She’s always smiling, always has a good attitude. Encourages others,” Louber said, adding that having someone with Dickson’s ability “Increases the competition in practice, which pushes everybody a little bit more, which makes your team better in general.”

Louber, who is in his ninth year leading the South Albany track and field program, said the team has about 70 athletes total between the girls and boys squads. That is down from the pre-pandemic period when the team had about 100 athletes, but is rebounding after a low of about 40 during the pandemic.

“It’s bouncing back,” Louber said.

In addition to Dickson, the team has several other athletes who will be contenders at the district and state meets,” Louber said.

“Sawyer Hallberg is doing a great job for us each week. He’s getting better, running the 100 and 200. Seems like every competition he’s taking fractions of a second off his time and it’s really paying dividends,” Louber said.

Hallberg set two new personal bests Tuesday at the West Albany meet, running 11.53 in the 100 and 23.15 in the 200.

Jesse Bass is pushing 50 feet in the shot put, with a best throw of 48 feet, 6 inches.

“He’s got that 50 goal and I think he’s going to hit it soon,” Louber said.

Norah DeYoung also set a new PR on Tuesday with a throw of 111-6 in the discus. That is currently the fourth-best throw in the 5A classification this season and tops the Mid-Willamette Conference.

Louber also pointed to his trio of boys distance runners: Wyatt Sparks, Matthew Resnik and Zander Campbell. All three are in the top 20 in the state in the 3000 meters.