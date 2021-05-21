Prep tennis: Spartans cap off stellar season with dominant doubles showing

“We’ve played them a lot, but it was nice to have actual pressure,” Mosher said. “That probably added a little bit of nerves before the match. But once we got going, I didn’t feel it at all.”

Both Spartans’ doubles pairs cruised to the final and won their respective semifinal matchups in straight sets. When the final rolled around, the No. 1 seeded Katz and Mosher raced out to an early 3-0 lead in the first set and appeared poised to finish things quickly.

But Hu and Mellinger found their rhythm and put a scare into their Corvallis teammates with some strong play late in the first set and early in the second set.

“It’s a little funny playing against someone you’ve practiced with so much,” Katz said. “Our conversation was like, ‘Serve is going to go to your forehand so take it that way!’ Whereas if you don’t know them, it’s a whole new thing.”

Ultimately, Katz and Mosher’s strong play at the net helped them prevail.

“Usually what works best for us is me at the net and him at the back,” Mosher said. “Just because he has really good ground strokes and I have pretty good volleys. And we’ve been friends for a long time, so we’ve played doubles together a lot and we’ve kind of started to figure each other out more.”