Prep tennis: Spartans cap off stellar season with dominant doubles showing

In his first district tournament as the head coach at Corvallis, Quincy Johnson felt no stress at all.
He didn’t need to. When the doubles title match rolled around, Johnson’s Spartans had two duos going head-to-head. All he had to do was sit back and enjoy the show.
"Beforehand, I said, ‘Thank you for making my job easier,’” Johnson said with a laugh. “I am completely impartial.”
Corvallis’s junior duo of Rowan Mosher and Julian Katz topped the Spartans senior pair, Eddie Hu and Karl Mellinger, in straight sets by a score of 6-4, 6-3 to capture the Mid-Willamette doubles title Wednesday at Timberhill Athletic Club.
“It’s so awesome. I am so proud of both teams, and our entire team in general,” Johnson said. “Just to see both of them actually get to the final and play each other — it’s like a coach's dream come true. It was really awesome to see. ”
After having their 2020 schedule wiped out by the pandemic, the Spartans were happy to simply have a season this spring. Wednesday’s stellar showing was just icing on the cake and allowed Corvallis to put its depth on display against a conference that has traditionally been extremely competitive at the state level.
“Our second doubles team is an amazing team,” Katz said. “Really good guys and really good players. We haven’t actually played them in a competitive environment before, just practice. So I was definitely nervous.”
“We’ve played them a lot, but it was nice to have actual pressure,” Mosher said. “That probably added a little bit of nerves before the match. But once we got going, I didn’t feel it at all.”
Both Spartans’ doubles pairs cruised to the final and won their respective semifinal matchups in straight sets. When the final rolled around, the No. 1 seeded Katz and Mosher raced out to an early 3-0 lead in the first set and appeared poised to finish things quickly.
But Hu and Mellinger found their rhythm and put a scare into their Corvallis teammates with some strong play late in the first set and early in the second set.
“It’s a little funny playing against someone you’ve practiced with so much,” Katz said. “Our conversation was like, ‘Serve is going to go to your forehand so take it that way!’ Whereas if you don’t know them, it’s a whole new thing.”
Ultimately, Katz and Mosher’s strong play at the net helped them prevail.
“Usually what works best for us is me at the net and him at the back,” Mosher said. “Just because he has really good ground strokes and I have pretty good volleys. And we’ve been friends for a long time, so we’ve played doubles together a lot and we’ve kind of started to figure each other out more.”
Even with all the practice reps over the years, this is Katz and Mosher’s first season competing together. They said it wasn’t until a week or two ago that they felt like they were really starting to hit their stride as a duo.
In a typical year, Katz and Mosher would obviously be headed to the state tournament with hopes of capturing a doubles title. But Wednesday marked the final match of the season, as the condensed sports 2021 sports calendar does not allow for a state tournament this year.
Katz and Mosher are now setting their sights on next season, when they hope to take a run at competing for a state title.
For Johnson, his first year at the helm of the Spartans’ program has been a fantastic experience. A 2016 Corvallis grad who has a successful prep career of his own, Johnson remained in the area after graduating and is attending Oregon State University.
He was an assistant under former Corvallis coach Ken Stevenson for several years, and when Stevenson stepped down as head coach, Johnson received plenty of encouragement from players and parents to throw his name in the hat for the head coaching job.
“It was the best experience ever,” Johnson said of this season. “The kids have asked me if I’m coming back and everything. Absolutely. It’s a family — our team is an absolute family. It’s been a joy every second to be with those guys; the moments that we’re on the bus and getting food after an away match. It’s all been fun and great.”
Elliot captures singles title
On the singles side of the boys tournament, West Albany sophomore Hayden Elliott was dominant en route to his first district title.
Elliott topped Crescent Valley’s Luke Forrester 6-1, 6-1 in the singles final, and did not drop a set on the way. Wednesday was his first time at the district tournament, but Elliott delivered a series of poised performances throughout the day.
“It was great,” Elliott said. “I mean, last year we had a couple of practices. So I got a glimpse of what it would be like this year. But it was a lot more fun than I expected.”
Like so many other players around the state, Elliott will now turn to the summer circuit and continue to shape his game as he sets his sights toward reaching state in 2022.
“I traveled a lot for tennis when I was younger,” Elliott said. “It’s kind of slowed down as I’ve gotten older, but I’m hoping to pick it back up this summer. I’m gonna stick with singles — it’s always been my favorite. I’m really hoping I can make it to state next year.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney