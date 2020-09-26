Champions of the decade: A dominant prep career from Jamie Fisher helped CV become a boys tennis powerhouse

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For two straight seasons, Jamie Fisher delivered dominant performances at the OSAA state championships to help push the Crescent Valley High boys tennis program to back-to-back state titles.

Neither title was captured outright; the Raiders split first place with Marist in 2013 with 14 points apiece, and tied for the title once again in 2014 after CV and Summit each scored 19 team points.

It was an impressive run for the CV program, and even more so for Fisher, who won the 5A singles title both years without dropping a single set.

“It’s nice, it’s a good way to finish, coming back from the first one,” Fisher said after defeating Summit’s Chandler Oliveira 7-6 (7), 6-3 for the 2014 championship.

The title showdown was the third state meeting between Fisher and Olivera; Fisher had defeated Olivera in the semifinals in both 2012 and 2013.

“We know each other’s games pretty well,” Fisher said. “I just wanted to try to play my game and play it well, be consistent. I think I served pretty well. I was able to mix it up and give him different looks.”