Champions of the decade: A dominant prep career from Jamie Fisher helped CV become a boys tennis powerhouse

For two straight seasons, Jamie Fisher delivered dominant performances at the OSAA state championships to help push the Crescent Valley High boys tennis program to back-to-back state titles.
Neither title was captured outright; the Raiders split first place with Marist in 2013 with 14 points apiece, and tied for the title once again in 2014 after CV and Summit each scored 19 team points.
It was an impressive run for the CV program, and even more so for Fisher, who won the 5A singles title both years without dropping a single set.
“It’s nice, it’s a good way to finish, coming back from the first one,” Fisher said after defeating Summit’s Chandler Oliveira 7-6 (7), 6-3 for the 2014 championship.
The title showdown was the third state meeting between Fisher and Olivera; Fisher had defeated Olivera in the semifinals in both 2012 and 2013.
“We know each other’s games pretty well,” Fisher said. “I just wanted to try to play my game and play it well, be consistent. I think I served pretty well. I was able to mix it up and give him different looks.”
Fisher’s run to the title, along with a strong showing by CV on the doubles side, helped the Raiders secure a share of the 2014 team championship.
CV’s fourth-seeded duo Ben McNair and Tim Roome-Traut defeated teammates Lewis Shotton and Luka Soskic for third place in the doubles bracket by a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
In 2013, Fisher, who went on to play at the University of Portland, was just as dazzling en route to the singles title.
He topped Neu Nipatasaj of Marist 6-3, 6-4 to clinch his first title at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center. It was a triumphant win for Fisher, who had fallen to Paxton Deuel in the state final a year earlier.
The doubles pair of McNair and Shotton reached the semifinals and took fourth place to round out the scoring for the Raiders.
Following his decorated prep career, Fisher found success on the doubles side for Portland. During his junior season, he posted a 15-10 doubles record for the Pilots. As a senior, he went 14-9.
As far as local tennis success goes, CV’s run to consecutive titles stands out: No team in the area has won a boys tennis championship since the Raiders’ 2014 title.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!