Prep swimming: Raiders look for repeat

The Crescent Valley girls swim team won the 5A state title in blowout fashion last season, and will hope to pull off a repeat this weekend.
This time, though, the margin for error could be a bit more narrow for the Raiders, who will begin the state meet today at 9 a.m. at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
CV is sending seven individual girls to state in 13 events, as well as three relay teams, and will be in the mix with Churchill and several other teams for the top of the podium. At last year’s state meet, the Raiders cruised to 79 points, well ahead of runner-up West Albany’s 49.
“We would take a win no matter what,” CV coach Rex Watkins said. “But my blood pressure handles it a whole lot better when you’re 20 or 30 points ahead. I don’t think we’re gonna be that far ahead this time. There’s a lot of teams that do a really good job.”
Last season, the Raiders got two individual state titles apiece out of Paula Lomonaco and Francesca Criscione. Both are back for their senior seasons, and both will be in contention for double titles once again. Criscione swam the fastest district times, and will thus be the top seed, in both the 200 yard individual medley and the 100 yard butterfly.
Lomonaco will be the top seed in the 200 freestyle and is seeded second in the 100 freestyle. Freshman Vivi Criscione is the top seed in the 500 freestyle by over seven seconds thanks to a standout performance at last weeks district meet, and she leads a trio of CV ninth-graders who the Raiders will need to deliver crucial points.
“We have a lot of races where we have two kids in, but I don’t know if we’re gonna be able to get two kids to the finals,” Watkins said. “If we can get all of our kids to the finals, then we can start to rack some points up.”
In addition to Vivi Criscione, freshman Viola Teglassy and Mackenzie Baker will also make their state meet debuts.
“Having that (state) experience definitely helps, no doubt,” Watkins said. “But then there’s something to be said for coming in for the first time and having that enthusiasm.”
You have free articles remaining.
The West Albany girls could also be in contention for the 5A title and are led by junior Allie Bates. A junior, Bates is the second seed in the 200 freestyle and the fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Lebanon junior Elizabeth Beck will vie for podium finishes in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events.
In the boys 5A meet, West will hope to better its second-place finish at last year’s state meet. This time around, they could have the firepower to make a run at the title.
The Bulldogs are led by sophomore Luke Milburn, who picked up a pair of district wins last week and holds the top seed in the 100 freestyle. He also owns the second-best 50 freestyle time in the state.
West senior Dylan Hayes is the top seed in the 500 freestyle and is seeded fifth in the 200 freestyle, while Gabe Ayala, Colby Huddlestone and Eric Formiller will all compete for podium spots in multiple events.
The CV boys could be in the mix for a 400 freestyle relay title and are seeded third in that event. They will be led by senior Hunter Watkins, who took third in the 200 freestyle last year and will compete there again this season, as well as in the 100 butterfly. Raiders freshman Andrew Hanson is seeded second in both the 200 and 500 freestyle and could make title pushes in both events.
South Albany senior Nathaniel Young delivered a stellar showing at districts last week in the 200 IM and will be the top seed in the event this weekend. His time at districts was nearly six seconds better than that of any other swimmer in the field.
For Lebanon, Drew Charley comes in as the second seed in the 100 backstroke and could also be in the mix for an individual title.
In the 4A/3A/2A/1A meet, the Sweet Home girls will aim to defend last year’s state title. The Huskies will lean heavily on senior Megan Hager, who is the top seed in the 100 freestyle and is seeded second in the 200 freestyle.
Sweet Home sophomore Chloe Tyler owns the top seed in the 100 backstroke and the fifth-best in the 100 freestyle.