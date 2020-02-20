Prep swimming: Raiders look for repeat

In the boys 5A meet, West will hope to better its second-place finish at last year’s state meet. This time around, they could have the firepower to make a run at the title.

The Bulldogs are led by sophomore Luke Milburn, who picked up a pair of district wins last week and holds the top seed in the 100 freestyle. He also owns the second-best 50 freestyle time in the state.

West senior Dylan Hayes is the top seed in the 500 freestyle and is seeded fifth in the 200 freestyle, while Gabe Ayala, Colby Huddlestone and Eric Formiller will all compete for podium spots in multiple events.

The CV boys could be in the mix for a 400 freestyle relay title and are seeded third in that event. They will be led by senior Hunter Watkins, who took third in the 200 freestyle last year and will compete there again this season, as well as in the 100 butterfly. Raiders freshman Andrew Hanson is seeded second in both the 200 and 500 freestyle and could make title pushes in both events.