Prep swimming: Mid-Willamette meet begins Friday

Lebanon brings back junior Elizabeth Beck, a fourth-place finisher at state in the 200 freestyle last year.

On the boys side, West Albany will have its sights set on the district crown after finishing just five points short of winning the state title last year. Silverton could be their toughest competition on Saturday, while CV also returns plenty of talent.

West brings back senior Dylan Hayes, who took fourth at state in the 500 freestyle last year, and the Bulldogs also return three members of their state title-winning 200 relay team in Eric Formiller, Gabe Ayala and Luke Milburn.

Lebanon placed fifth as a team at state in 2019 and brings back state-qualifiers Dane Togerson and Drew Charley, who placed sixth in the 100 backstroke.

CV senior Hunter Watkins took third at state in the 200 freestyle and is back for the Raiders season. The Raiders also return Brayden Smith, a junior who took fifth at state in the 100 breaststroke.

Raiders’ coach Rex Watkins is excited about the improvement made by CV senior Connor Robson, a senior who is new to competitive swimming but has adapted quickly. This weekend, he will compete in the butterfly and backstroke.