Prep swimming: Crescent Valley girls take MWC crown

Lomonaco started the day by winning the 200 yard freestyle in 1 minute, 57.36 seconds and later went on to win the 100 freestyle in 54.48 seconds. This season, Lomonaco has stepped into a leadership role for CV and wanted to help the Raiders’ younger swimmers find ways to thrive in a big-meet scenario. In addition to her individual titles, she swam the anchor leg of their title-winning 400 relay team Saturday.

“I really wanted to let the new swimmers see what it’s all about to have that ambition at districts,” Lomonaco said. “And how to push yourself to your max… With all the training we do, we were very physically prepared. It’s just a mental game at that point.”

Criscione, who also swam two relay legs, won Saturday’s 200 yard individual medley in 2:07.80 and won the 100 butterfly in 58.62.

“It’s so good to get the title that I felt we deserved last year as well,” Criscione said.

Last season, Criscione doubled in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle at state in order to help out where the team needed her. On Saturday, she put her versatility on display and picked up substantial personal-best times in both of her races.