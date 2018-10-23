SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home girls soccer team won its first game of the season, 1-0 against Newport in Oregon West Conference play.
The Huskies lost to the Cubs 4-1 in the game at Newport earlier in the season.
Sweet Home finishes the regular season at 1-11-1, 1-10-1.
Woodburn 2, Philomath 0
WOODBURN — The Warriors dropped the Oregon West Conference road game.
PHS lost for the first time since Sept. 4.
The Warriors finish the regular season at 10-3-1, 9-2-1.
Crescent Valley 6, North Salem 0
SALEM — The Raiders ended their regular season on a four-game win streak as they cruised passed the Vikings.
Crescent Valley (7-4-2, 5-1-1) has concluded its regular season.
Santiam Christian 2, Pleasant Hill 2
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles finished their regular season with a tie against the Billies in Mountain Valley Conference play.
Santiam Christian (4-2-5, 3-0-3) has wrapped up its regular season.
Boys
Crescent Valley couldn't string back-to-back wins together as the Raiders dropped a tight 3-2 Mid-Willamette Conference contest to North Salem.
Crescent Valley (1-10-3, 1-6-1) has concluded its regular season.
Silverton 9, Lebanon 1
SILVERTON — The Warriors couldn't keep pace with the Foxes as they dropped their ninth straight.
Lebanon (1-13, 0-8) has concluded its regular season.
Santiam Christian 1, Pleasant Hill 1
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles couldn't cap their regular season with a win as they tied the Billies in Mountain Valley Conference play.
Santiam Christian (10-3-1, 9-2-1) has concluded its regular season.
Woodburn 3, Philomath 1
PHILOMATH — The Warriors ended their season on a three-game slide as they fell to the Bulldogs in Oregon West Conference play.
Philomath (5-6-3, 4-6-2) has concluded its regular season.
East Linn Christian 5, Central Linn 1
HALSEY — The Eagles pulled away for the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 win against the Cobras.
The teams went into the half tied at 1-1, but the Eagles got their offense on a roll and scored four more.
ELCA finishes the regular season at 9-5, 8-4.
Central Linn winds up at 2-9-3, 1-9-2.
Newport 12, Sweet Home 0
NEWPORT — The Huskies ended their season without a win as the Cubs cruised to victory.
Sweet Home (0-13, 0-12) has ended its regular season.