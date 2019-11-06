Santiam Christian scored three first half goals to take a 4-1 win against Umpqua Valley Christian in the first round of the 3A/2A/1A boys soccer playoffs at SC.
Hayato Kojima scored twice for the No. 8 Eagles (12-2-1), who travel to face No. 1 Catlin Gabel in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Devon Fitzpatrick and Ben Galceran both added goals for SC. Three of the Eagles' goals came off corner kicks.
5A playoffs
No. 12 South Albany pushed No. 5 Hillsboro to the brink before dropped a tough 2-1 loss in a shootout.
The teams both scored in the first half and then went scoreless the rest of regulation.
You have free articles remaining.
After two scoreless overtime periods, the game went into a shootout with the Spartans hitting five shots to four by the RedHawks.
South finishes the season at 7-6-1 overall.
Hood River Valley 3, West Albany 0
The No. 10 Bulldogs' season came to an abrupt end with a 3-0 road loss at No. 7 Hood River Valley in the first round of the playoffs.
West Albany finishes at 9-5-2 overall.