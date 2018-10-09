The Corvallis High boys soccer team remained undefeated by topping Crescent Valley 4-0 on Tuesday at Bob Holt Stadium.
Jonah Craig had a goal and two assists to lead the Spartans, who scored twice in each half. Riley Mellinger, Simon Rodriguez and Frank Miedema also scored goals and Liam Clark had an assist.
"I was happy with how we played, we controlled the game and dictated the tempo," CHS coach Chad Foley said. "It was nice to send our seniors out with a win over Crescent Valley, they did not lose" to CV in their prep careers.
CHS (8-0-2, 4-0-0) plays at South Albany at 7 p.m. Saturday. CV (0-8-2, 0-4-0) plays at Central on Thursday.
South Albany 12, Lebanon 1
Jose Zaragosa and Slava Hubenya scored two goals apiece for the RedHawks in the Mid-Willamette Conference win at SAHS.
Daniel Martinez, Moises Mendoza, Ozzie Ramirez, Carlos Escobar, Carlos Reyes, Chris Monroy and Brian Sanchez also scored for South (8-2-1, 4-1-0).
South hosts Corvallis in a battle for the MWC lead at 7 p.m. Saturday in its next game. Lebanon (1-9-0, 0-4-0) hosts Dallas on Thursday.
Santiam Christian 6, Central Linn 1
HALSEY — The Eagles tied their second highest goal total of the season with a win over the Cobras.
The Eagles (8-3, 7-2) host Creswell on Monday.
East Linn Christian 6, Jefferson 1
LEBANON — The Eagles bounced back from a 1-0 shutout loss to Santiam Christian last week in a big way as they ran past Jefferson.
The Eagles (7-3, 6-2) travel to Pleasant Hill on Thursday.
Girls soccer
INDEPENDENCE — West Albany pushed its winning streak to seven games with a 3-0 victory over Central.
Sienna Higinbotham scored twice and assisted on a Bethanie Marteeny goal.
Higinbotham was the 6A player of the year last season.
"She does a little bit of everything," WA coach Erik Ihde said. "She’s a special player. She brings great soccer every night."
The Bulldogs (8-1-2, 4-0-1) travel to Silverton on Wednesday.
South Albany 1, Lebanon 1
LEBANON — The RedHawks and Warriors played to a tie as neither team could break away from another.
The Warriors (0-7-2, 0-2-2) travel to Dallas on Thursday.
The RedHawks (8-1-1, 3-1-1) travel to Corvallis on Thursday.