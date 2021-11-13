High school boys soccer: Corvallis High loses 5A title match to La Salle Prep

HILLSBORO — Penalties made the difference in Saturday's 5A boys soccer state championship match between Corvallis High and La Salle Prep.

The Falcons converted three penalty kicks on their way to a 5-0 victory.

The Falcons took control of the match at Hillsboro Stadium with two first-half penalty kicks. The Falcons drew the first penalty in the 13th minute and senior forward Mizael Harris converted.

La Salle Prep extended its lead with another penalty in the 29th minute, once again converted by Harris.

In the second half, the Falcons were granted a third penalty kick in the 42nd minute which Harris made.

Corvallis coach Chad Foley said the Spartans knew Harris was a talented player with great technical skills.

"He got the better of us on a couple of different occasions and that's what happens in this game. You get a couple bad breaks and you have to recover quickly and we weren't able to do that," Foley said. "All the credit in the world to La Salle. They came out and had a great game plan and executed. This was a great experience for us and it's going to propel us forward into next year."

La Salle Prep's Kevin Serrano-Maldonado added a pair of goals in the 51st and 56th minutes for the final margin. The second goal was off a corner kick by Harris.

The Spartans had an opportunity to score off a free kick in the 46th minute, but the header by Ryan John was saved by Falcons keeper Parker English.

John led Corvallis with three shots on goal. Anson Shimeall had the Spartans other shot on goal. Corvallis goalkeeper Oscar Hommel had six saves.

The matchup featured the last two squads to win the title.

Corvallis High claimed the 2018 title with a 1-0 win over La Salle Prep. The Falcons bounced back to win the 2019 title with a 2-1 victory over Wilsonville. No tournament was played last season because of the pandemic.

The Spartans played a tough early schedule this season, which included a 4-1 loss to La Salle, and were 1-3-1 after five games. But they went unbeaten in league play, tying with North Salem for the Mid-Willamette title, and had won four straight entering the playoffs.

The Spartans reached the title match with playoff victories over Putnam, 5-3, Ashland, 3-0, and Willamette, 4-3. The victory over the Wolverines avenged one of the Spartans' early losses.

"I absolutely believe that as a team, we grew more than any other team in the state, where we came from to where we finished. This game, the score was not indicative of the progress and growth that they've made. We relied on a lot of young talent this year that comes back and there's going to be talent that's real hungry for next year," Foley said. "I couldn't be prouder of the young men."

