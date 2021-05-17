Small-school track and field notebook: Monroe's Young enters state meet as favorite

Monroe High junior Laura Young has put herself in the position she’s in now, as a favorite at the 2A track and field state meet, with steady improvement the past few years.
Young was the underdog when she won the shot put state title as a freshman in 2019. She didn’t have the best throw of the season in the classification. She just had the best mark in the competition that day.
Two years later, that’s different. Young will head to Union High this Saturday for the state meet as the clear favorite in the shot put and a slight favorite in the discus.
In a home meet on May 4, she threw 42 feet, 10 inches in the shot, a mark that ranks second in 2A all time and gave her the school record over Jessica Warden, whose 42-3 from 1996 had stood third on the 2A all-time list ever since it was recorded.
It was the third time this season that Young had eclipsed 40 feet, and she made it four with a toss of 40-5½ to win the 2A Special District 3 title last Saturday at Glide. The next-best 2A mark recorded this season is 36-2½.
She’s now three inches off the 2A all-time record of 43-1 set by Oakridge’s Joi Tipton in 1985. Her new personal best is also the third-best mark among all classifications in Oregon this spring.
Young’s best mark in the event in 2019 was 37-7½ (she won state at 36-10½). With no official high school meets being held in the state in 2020 due to the pandemic, she had a verified mark of 41-4½.
Young’s discus marks have also improved year over year.
Her best in 2019 was 107-9 and she took fifth in state. Last year, she had a verified mark of 110-¾. Young threw 116-2, now her PR, in an April meet in Waldport and she has thrown farther than her best mark last year in five different meets.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Eagles chase another title
The East Linn Christian boys have strong contenders across the board as they try to repeat as state champions after winning in 2019.
The Eagles have seven entries in the top five on the 2A season lists, led by Grant Davidson, who is first in the shot put (43-8½) and discus (133-5).
Teammate Ethan Slayden is second in the 800, tied for third in the high jump and ninth in the 1,500, the individual events he will compete in at state. ELC’s Brandon Williams is second in the 3,000, seventh in the 1,500 and tied for fifth in the pole vault, his events at state.
Monroe’s Dylan Lynn is second in the 100 and fourth in the 200 on the season lists.
Bourne leads SC boys
The Santiam Christian boys are taking a small but strong contingent to Tuesday’s 3A state culminating meet in Harrisburg.
The Eagles’ Benjamin Bourne has the classification’s top 1,500-meter time of the season at 4 minutes, 21.73 seconds, which he ran to win the 3A Special District 2 title last week in Amity.
Bourne also has the third-best time in the 3,000 (9:36.46).
In the season rankings, teammate Caleb Ness is second in the javelin (174-9), third in the 800 (2:07.16) and tied for fourth in the high jump (6-0) with Harrisburg’s Terek Logan. SC’s Jayden Christy is third in the high jump (6-2) and eighth in the 110 hurdles (18.23).
Scio’s Kade Mask is fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.86) and ninth in the 400 (53.85).
Laurel Otto and Athena Lau lead a sold Scio girls contingent.
Otto is third on the 3A season list in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles and Lau third in the 3,000 and seventh in the 1,500. Both run on the state-qualifying 4x400 relay and Otto is also on the 4x100 relay.
Santiam Christian's Emily Bourne is entered in three events, the shot put discus and javelin. Teammates Crystel Cheyne (100, 200) and Elise Linderman (high jump, long jump) made it in two and also run in the 4x100 relay.
Wolverines send two
The Alsea girls could score a pile of points at the 1A state meet Saturday in La Grande despite having just two athletes entered.
Bailey Ellis has the top javelin mark of the season and is 10th on the shot put list.
Teammate Jessica Carlisle is second in the triple jump, fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 200 on the 1A season lists. She’s also entered in the 100.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.