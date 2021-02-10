Revised health guidelines open door for high school football season

In addition to those guidelines, schools in extreme- and high-risk counties must also have at least limited in-person instruction occurring, with the goal of achieving hybrid or full in-person instruction for students this school year.

Benton and Linn counties are both currently in the extreme-risk category.

Schools in all counties were able to begin non-contact football workouts this week on the basis that they are conditioning only. Soccer and cross-country practices can begin Feb. 22 and seasons for all three sports begin March 1. Volleyball, however, is a different situation because it is an indoor contact sport, meaning it is still prohibited in all counties.

On Wednesday, the OSAA announced that football programs in counties that are low- or moderate risk can begin pad progression on Feb. 15. OSAA is still awaiting information from the government’s office on when high- and extreme-risk counties can begin.

“We need to figure out what those schools need to do,” OSAA executive director Peter Weber said. “To opt in, what does that look like? And how can we assist our schools in making that happen? We need the details when those are out there so we can put it into place.”