Editor's note: The results published in the Sunday edition were incorrect.
Sweet Home High's wrestling team won the Norm Davis bracket of the Northwest Duals on Saturday at the Linn County Expo Center before finishing sixth in the championship bracket.
The Huskies defeated Hillsboro (54-16), Newberg JV (60-15), Sunset (72-12), Squalicum (54-25) and Redmond (47-22) to advance.
In the championship round, the Huskies topped Bend (57-15) before falling to Dallas (45-27) in the quarterfinals. Sweet Home then earned a tough 36-34 decision over Thurston before falling 40-27 to Tillamook in the fifth-place match.
West Albany was third in the Bruce Glenn bracket, falling to Chemawa (66-3), Glencoe (39-30) and Cascade (39-39) in a tiebreaker, while defeating Centennial (43-21) and South Salem (63-6).
Central Linn was fifth in the Dick Weisbrot bracket. The Cobras opened with a bye before falling to Edmonds-Woodway (59-24) and Sprague (64-18) before beating Central (42-42) on a tiebreaker. The Cobras then fell to Sherwood (53-15).
In Pool A results, West Albany fell 49-30 to Milwaukie, defeated Central Linn 54-25, defeated Cleveland 45-30 and defeated Newberg JV 51-30.
Central Linn lost to Milwaukie 54-26, Cleveland 54-18 and Newberg JV 39-33.