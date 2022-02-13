Prep wrestling roundup: Raiders, Huskies each win eight individual district titles

Crescent Valley High won eight individual titles to take second place at Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling district meet at Salem Armory.
The Raiders won all nine of their championship semifinals and lost just one final to finish with 273 points. Dallas won with 357.5 points. West Albany was third, South Albany fourth, Lebanon fifth and Corvallis ninth.
The top four placers in each bracket qualify for the 5A state tournament, to be held Feb. 26 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Crescent Valley’s Everest Sutton (106 pounds), Gabe Whisenhunt (126), DJ Gillett (132), Austin Dalton (160), Daschle Lamer (170), James Rowley (182), Hayden Walters (195) and Riley Godek (285) were all champions and top seeds in their respective brackets. Teammate Jayden Cobb (220) was second.
Lebanon’s Landon Carver (113) and West Albany’s Derrek Sossie (138) won their brackets. West’s Boden Lindberg (170) and South Albany’s Zander Campbell (106), Brayden Newport (145) and Matthew Cobb (285) were all runners-up.
CV’s Whisenhunt pinned all four of his opponents in 30 seconds or less, including a 25-second fall of Dallas’ Blake Atterbury in the final. Rowley had four pins in 49 seconds or less. He finished Central’s Joseph Pearson in 41 seconds in their final.
Godek had four pins, including a seven-second quarterfinal victory.
Sutton, Lamer and Walters pinned all three of his opponents. Gillett had two pins and two technical falls. Dalton had three pins and a major decision.
Sweet Home claimed eight individual titles Saturday on its way to winning the team championship at Siuslaw High School in Florence.
The Huskies won with 428 points. Cascade was second at 226.5 and Philomath was third at 175.
The top four placers in each bracket advance to the 4A state tournament on Feb. 26 at Cascade High School in Turner.
Sweet Home’s Kyle Sieminski (106), Jacob Landtroop (113), Kyle Watkins (120), Ryker Hartsook (145), Kadin Zajic (152), Ethan Spencer (160), David Steagall (195) and Colby Gazeley (220) all won their brackets. Landtroop, Hartsook and Zajic defeated teammates in the finals.
Philomath’s Blake Niemann (126) and Joseph Choi (285) were also champions.
Area athletes placing second were Sweet Home’s Jayce Miller (113), Jacob Sieminski (126), Christian Gregory (132), Trenton Smith (138), Daniel Goodwin (145), Ashton Swanson (152) and Charlie Crawford (182) and Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (120) and Blaise Pindell (170).
Mid-Willamette Conference results
Team scores: Dallas 357.5, Crescent Valley 273, West Albany 255.5, South Albany 201.5, Lebanon 184.5, Silverton 168.5, North Salem 114, Central 95.5, Corvallis 36
Seeds in parentheses
Finals
106: (1) Everest Sutton, Crescent Valley p. (3) Zander Campbell, South Albany, 1:23
113: (1) Landon Carver, Lebanon dec. (2) Joseph Johnson, Dallas, 11-8
120: (2) Jose Romero, Dallas dec. (1) Jacob Moore, Silverton, 3-1
126: (1) Gabe Whisenhunt, Crescent Valley p. Blake Atterbury, Dallas, :25
132: (1) DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley tech. fall (2) Isaac Jones, Dallas, 5:21
138: (1) Derrek Sossie, West Albany dec. (3) Thomas Talmadge, Dallas, 5-2
145: (1) Ethan Dunigan, Central dec. (2) Brayden Newport, South Albany, 6-4 (SV)
152: (1) Owen Reding, North Salem p. (2) Eli Hess, Dallas, 1:32
160: (1) Austin Dalton, Crescent Valley maj. dec. (2) Steven Powell, Silverton, 13-2
170: (1) Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley p. (2) Boden Lindberg, West Albany, :44
182: (1) James Rowley, Crescent Valley p. (3) Joseph Pearson, Central, :41
195: (1) Hayden Walters, Crescent Valley p. (2) Vance Lund, North Salem, 1:31
220: (1) Brash Henderson, Silverton dec. (3) Jayden Cobb, Crescent Valley, 6-1
285: (1) Riley Godek, Crescent Valley p. (2) Matthew Cobb, South Albany, 3:05
Area third-place finishers
106: (2) David Cumpiano, West Albany
113: (3) Marshall Duncan, West Albany
126: (2) Diego Perez-Montes, South Albany
132: (3) Tanner Wallace, Lebanon
138: (2) Kellen Hanson, South Albany
152: (4) Jack Shanks, Lebanon
160: (3) Julian Gaitaud, West Albany
Area fourth-place finishers
113: (5) Ariana Martinez, West Albany
120: (6) Mason Kisling, Lebanon
132: (5) Jarron Huebner, West Albany
152: (3) Noah Reese, West Albany
160: (5) Draven Wilborn, South Albany
195: (4) Kain Adair, West Albany
220: Isaac Jordan, Lebanon
4A Special District 2 results
Team scores: Sweet Home 428, Cascade 226.5, Philomath 175, Elmira/Crow 170, Stayton 150.5, Siuslaw 112, Junction City 97.5, Newport 27
Seeds in parentheses
Finals
106: (1) Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home p. (2) Brody Copple, Cascade, :49
113: (2) Jacob Landtroop, Sweet Home maj. dec. (4) Jayce Miller, Sweet Home, 12-4
120: (1) Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home dec. (2) Benjamin Hernandez, Philomath, 5-0
126: (2) Blake Niemann, Philomath p. (1) Jacob Sieminski, Sweet Home, 4:51
132: (1) Mauro Michel, Stayton p. (2) Christian Gregory, Sweet Home, :33
138: (1) Eli Howard, Stayton dec. (3) Trenton Smith, Sweet Home, 10-5
145: (1) Ryker Hartsook, Sweet Home dec. (3) Daniel Goodwin, Sweet Home, 7-0
152: (1) Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home p. (2) Ashton Swanson, Sweet Home, :44
160: (2) Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home dec. (1) Carson Henderson; Junction City, 16-9
170: (1) Emmett Henderson, Junction City def. (2) Blaise Pindell, Philomath, m. for.
182: (1) Lance VanHoose, Cascade tech. fall (2) Charlie Crawford, Sweet Home, 5:34
195: (3) David Steagall, Sweet Home p. (4) Dayne Muller, Siuslaw, 1:11
220: (1) Colby Gazeley, Sweet Home p. (2) Tucker Melton, Cascade, :57
285: (1) Joseph Choi, Philomath dec. (2) Teagan Allen, Cascade, 3-2 (UTB)
Area third-place finishers
126: (4) Chase Ringwald, Philomath
132: (3) Caleb Blackburn, Philomath
195: (1) Tucker Weld, Sweet Home
Area fourth-place finishers
106: (4) River Sandstrom, Philomath
152: (3) David Griffith, Philomath
182: (5) Evan Jensen, Sweet Home
