Prep wrestling roundup: Raiders, Huskies each win eight individual district titles

Crescent Valley High won eight individual titles to take second place at Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling district meet at Salem Armory.

The Raiders won all nine of their championship semifinals and lost just one final to finish with 273 points. Dallas won with 357.5 points. West Albany was third, South Albany fourth, Lebanon fifth and Corvallis ninth.

The top four placers in each bracket qualify for the 5A state tournament, to be held Feb. 26 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

Crescent Valley’s Everest Sutton (106 pounds), Gabe Whisenhunt (126), DJ Gillett (132), Austin Dalton (160), Daschle Lamer (170), James Rowley (182), Hayden Walters (195) and Riley Godek (285) were all champions and top seeds in their respective brackets. Teammate Jayden Cobb (220) was second.

Lebanon’s Landon Carver (113) and West Albany’s Derrek Sossie (138) won their brackets. West’s Boden Lindberg (170) and South Albany’s Zander Campbell (106), Brayden Newport (145) and Matthew Cobb (285) were all runners-up.

CV’s Whisenhunt pinned all four of his opponents in 30 seconds or less, including a 25-second fall of Dallas’ Blake Atterbury in the final. Rowley had four pins in 49 seconds or less. He finished Central’s Joseph Pearson in 41 seconds in their final.

Godek had four pins, including a seven-second quarterfinal victory.

Sutton, Lamer and Walters pinned all three of his opponents. Gillett had two pins and two technical falls. Dalton had three pins and a major decision.

4A Special District 2

Sweet Home claimed eight individual titles Saturday on its way to winning the team championship at Siuslaw High School in Florence.

The Huskies won with 428 points. Cascade was second at 226.5 and Philomath was third at 175.

The top four placers in each bracket advance to the 4A state tournament on Feb. 26 at Cascade High School in Turner.

Sweet Home’s Kyle Sieminski (106), Jacob Landtroop (113), Kyle Watkins (120), Ryker Hartsook (145), Kadin Zajic (152), Ethan Spencer (160), David Steagall (195) and Colby Gazeley (220) all won their brackets. Landtroop, Hartsook and Zajic defeated teammates in the finals.

Philomath’s Blake Niemann (126) and Joseph Choi (285) were also champions.

Area athletes placing second were Sweet Home’s Jayce Miller (113), Jacob Sieminski (126), Christian Gregory (132), Trenton Smith (138), Daniel Goodwin (145), Ashton Swanson (152) and Charlie Crawford (182) and Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (120) and Blaise Pindell (170).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0