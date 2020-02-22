Prep wrestling: Raiders win 10 finals, dominate district tournament

SALEM — Chance Lamer scored a takedown against Kadin Kuenzi late in the second round of a match between reigning state champions.
The two points made it 5-0, and Lamer knew he had the upper hand.
Lamer, a Crescent Valley junior, held on for a 5-1 win Saturday night in the 126-pound final at the 5A Special District 3 wrestling tournament at Salem Armory.
Lamer had defeated Kuenzi, a Silverton senior, twice this season by one point. But Lamer had to fight off several deep moves Saturday, making it seem closer than the others.
“He’s a tough wrestler, always has a smart game plan,” Lamer, 45-1 on the season, said of Kuenzi (42-4). “He’s aggressive and finds my weaknesses. I just try to stay in as good a position as I can.”
Lamer’s victory was one of 10 in the finals for the Raiders, who dominated to win the school’s first district title in the sport in 43 years.
CV finished with 462.5 points, 203.5 more than runner-up Silverton. West Albany was third (218.5), Lebanon seventh (140.5), South Albany eighth (74) and Corvallis ninth (70.5).
“After that I figured I was going to win just because my endurance is better,” Lamer, a two-time state champion, said of his crucial two points. “Once I got that takedown I just kept my motor. He wasn’t going to score five points on me.
Lamer took the lead with a takedown late in the first round then added an escape in the second to go ahead 3-0. After he went ahead 5-0, Kuenzi could get nothing more than an escape in the third.
“Chance, against one of the top kids in state, I thought he did a really good job,” said Crescent Valley coach Chad Lamer, Chance’s father. “Kadin got in deep a couple times and (Chance) was still able to capitalize and score off his defense and get shots, so that was good to see.”
The top four placers in each of the 14 weight classes advance to the 5A state tournament, next Friday and Saturday at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
Chance Lamer was joined on top of podium by fellow champions and teammates DJ Gillett (106), Gabe Whisenhunt (113), brother Daschle Lamer (120), Hunter Eveland (132), Tyson Resko (152), James Rowley (160), Jackson Rosado (170), Hayden Walters (182) and Santos Cantu (195).
Rosado worked a 13-4 major decision against second seed Nathan Kuenzi of Silverton.
“I thought Jackson Rosado looked really good. A lot of different holds and scored a lot of points,” coach Lamer said.
All 10 of CV’s winners were the top seeds in their respective brackets. The Raiders won two finals by injury default, Resko against Lebanon’s Tucker Drummond and Walters versus teammate Konrad Hoyer.
West Albany got nine wrestlers to state.
Derek Sossie lost a 5-1 decision to Gillett in the final.
“That match he wrestled there was the best match he’s wrestled Gillett. Gillett is a very tough opponent,” Bulldogs coach Casey Horn said. “Very excited to see some of the growth we’ve taken since the last time we wrestled him.”
Horn said he was happy to have nine state qualifiers.
Lebanon got four qualifiers. Andy Dalton, the top seed at 145, lost a 3-2 decision to Silverton second seed Kody Koumentis. Daschle Lamer, another got an 11-0 major decision versus Lebanon second seed Andy Vandetta.
The Warriors also had a fourth-place finisher in Landon Carver, who defeated teammate Darius Freeman in a true fourth-place match to determine the final state berth at 106.
Izaak Worsch of Corvallis was third at 160 to lead the Spartans.
CV’s Whisenhunt pinned Dallas’ Isaac Jones late in the first round of the 113 final to give the Raiders sophomore three wins by fall in three tournament matches. Jones was the lone non-seeded competitor in the finals.
“I feel pretty good,” Whisenhunt said. “I was looking at this tournament to see who might be at state. I’m happy with my performance.”
Eveland got a takedown against Cael Morrison of Dallas in the final minute of their match to break a tie and then hold on for a 5-4 win. Rowley pinned second seed Steven Powell of Silverton in 1:29.
Cantu, who won three 6A state titles at Sprague before transferring to CV, pinned second-seeded Cooper Hise of Dallas in 31 seconds.
Cantu said he was blessed to wrestle in the city where he was born and raised.
“It was just great to compete here for my last time,” he said.