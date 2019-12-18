Prep wrestling: Northwest Duals tournament adds college teams

  Updated
Jackson Royer

Sweet Home's Jackson Royer pinned Tillamook's Louis Macias to win the 4A wrestling132-pound state title last February. Tillamook won the team title and Sweet Home was second. Both schools are entered in this week's Northwest Duals at Linn County Expo Center. 

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Six high school teams that had top-four finishes at last year’s state meet and the addition of a collegiate bracket highlight the Northwest Duals wrestling tournament, held Friday and Saturday at Linn County Expo Center.

Defending 5A champion Crescent Valley and 4A runner-up Sweet Home are among the schools attending the West Albany-hosted event, which begins at 9 a.m. both days.

Tillamook (4A champion), Sprague (third in 6A), Thurston (fourth in 5A) and Dallas (third in 5A) are all entered along with area schools, South Albany, West Albany, Central Linn and Jefferson.

This is the fifth year West Albany will host the event.

A collegiate bracket will include six schools — Big Bend, Corban, Highland, Southern Oregon, Umpqua and Warner Pacific.

Pool competition for the 30 high schools will be Friday with Saturday used to determine a team champion in a bracket format.

