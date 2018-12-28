Sweet Home High wrestling coach Steve Thorpe sought out the toughest schedule he could find in his 22 seasons leading the program.
The success of the season comes down to the final two tournaments of the season, and Thorpe wants his athletes ready. He did that by seeking out the best competition available.
On this year’s schedule is the Northwest Duals, hosted Friday and Saturday by West Albany at Linn County Expo Center. The 36-team, two-day tournament includes several of the top programs in the state and beyond.
“We come here to get the matches we need for February. You want to have those good, tight matches, the ones you win and the ones you lose,” Thorpe said.
“Everything to prepare you for two days in a row at regionals, two days in a row at state. I think gauging what we’ve got right now we’re pretty solid, and we’ve got some kids that are wrestling with confidence.”
Sweet Home is among three area teams in the Northwest Duals, joined by West Albany and Central Linn.
West is hosting the tournament for the fourth year. It was previously held in the Portland area.
“I’ve always loved this tournament because every single kid on our team will get a lot of matches,” Bulldogs coach Casey Horn said. “The goal is to get matches and be ready to go by the end of the year.”
West, making a reclassification move from 6A to 5A this school year, has four returning state qualifiers who helped the Bulldogs to a 10th-place finish at state last year. Senior Trona Free, juniors Ethan Tyler and Devon McIntire and sophomore Caleb Hart are all back.
The team has a young lineup with limited varsity experience at some weights, but Horn says the Northwest Duals will help in that area.
Central Linn, a 2A squad, is the smallest school by enrollment in the tournament by a significant margin. The Cobras, coming off a second-place team finish at last year’s state tournament, are second in this week’s OSAA coaches poll.
Central Linn is competing with three returning state placers in seniors Caleb Day and Justin Malone and junior Jimmy North.
“It’s great competition for us. It’s great quality matches,” Cobras coach Mike Day said, noting that he told his athletes that some of their matches this week will be tougher than those at state.
Sweet Home is first in this week’s 4A coaches poll for a reason.
The Huskies finished second to state powers in two large tournaments – one to 5A Crook County and the other to 6A Newberg – before winning a Grants Pass tournament that included many larger schools.
They return 11 state qualifiers, including five placers off last year’s third-place team.
This year’s roster has 50 wrestlers, including nine girls. Some newcomers were recruited by others and some just wanted to be part of the success.
There’s no lack of motivation when simply getting into and staying in the varsity lineup is an accomplishment in itself. Sweet Home has state qualifiers on its second string.
“You’re trying to push each other to get better, but at the same time you want that top spot in the lineup and you want to be seen by the crowd,” said junior Travis Thorpe, the coach’s son. “That’s what motivates me, I guess.”
Winning the regional (or district) tournament and claiming a top-four team finish and a trophy at state are always goals. But the Huskies aim higher, training to finish on top.
Sweet Home has taken home a state trophy in 10 of the 12 past seasons, with three state titles and two runner-up finishes.
“It’s lot of pressure sometimes because the expectation, it’s always to win a state title,” junior Jackson Royer said. “There’s nothing lower than that. It just pushes everybody way higher.”
Royer and Travis Thorpe are Sweet Home’s top returning state placers. Both took fourth last season. Senior teammate Boe Baxter and juniors Nich James and Bryce Porter were fifth.
Royer has taken his past state experience and falling short of the ultimate individual goal to fuel his fire.
“For me, I see these other guys wrestle and I think ‘I’m every bit as good as them. Why can’t I be in finals? Why can’t I win state. Why can’t I do all these things?’” he said.