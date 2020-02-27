Prep wrestling: Huskies look to challenge for another team title

This time around, he hopes his team's depth and group of experienced seniors will help the Huskies push through for a title.

“This year, I return two state champions — I would have to check to even see when was the last time we did that,” Thorpe said. “And we return a state finalist as well. We have a lot of good seniors and a lot of good underclassmen. It’s gonna be a quality meet.”

Those two returning champions — Jackson Royer and Travis Thorpe — will aim to add repeat titles. Royer won at 132 pounds last year and is the No. 2 seed at 138 this year, while Travis Thorpe is the No. 1 seed at 160 after winning at 152 a year ago.

Nich James reached the final at 182 last year and is the No. 2 seed at the same weight this year. The Huskies have plenty of depth at the lower weights, but Steve Thorpe said La Grande has more qualifiers in the heavier classes and could potentially take control of the tournament late.

On the girls side, the Huskies are led by senior Lexi Schilling, a Corban University signee who is the No. 1 seed at 110. She took second two years ago and fourth last season. Paige Chafin (115) and Jessy Hart (125) are each seeded third and both will be in the mix to place.