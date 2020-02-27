Prep wrestling: Huskies look to challenge for another team title

After 20-plus years of running the Sweet Home High wrestling program, Steve Thorpe has become accustomed to taking a large group of wrestlers to the state meet each year.
The Huskies are perennial state title contenders and they fell just short of capturing the 4A crown last season. This year, though, Thorpe is in uncharted territory.
Sweet Home qualified 23 boys and three girls for this year’s state championships, which begin Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland and concludes on Saturday. Thorpe has been in charge of the Sweet Home program since 1996, but this is the first time he has ever qualified a boy in each weight class for a single state meet.
“We’re taking more wrestlers than I’ve ever taken,” Thorpe said. “Logistically, it’s kind of a little bit of a nightmare. But it’s a good problem to have. With that many numbers, that’s a lot of scoring opportunities.”
Ranked second in the final OSAA coaches poll released in early February, the Huskies will be in contention for their first state title since 2017, with La Grande and Tillamook likely serving as their biggest roadblocks.
Thorpe said the Huskies scored more points than they had ever scored at a state meet that he was coaching last year but it wasn’t enough to slow down Tillamook, which outscored the Huskies 264.5 to 241.
This time around, he hopes his team's depth and group of experienced seniors will help the Huskies push through for a title.
“This year, I return two state champions — I would have to check to even see when was the last time we did that,” Thorpe said. “And we return a state finalist as well. We have a lot of good seniors and a lot of good underclassmen. It’s gonna be a quality meet.”
Those two returning champions — Jackson Royer and Travis Thorpe — will aim to add repeat titles. Royer won at 132 pounds last year and is the No. 2 seed at 138 this year, while Travis Thorpe is the No. 1 seed at 160 after winning at 152 a year ago.
Nich James reached the final at 182 last year and is the No. 2 seed at the same weight this year. The Huskies have plenty of depth at the lower weights, but Steve Thorpe said La Grande has more qualifiers in the heavier classes and could potentially take control of the tournament late.
On the girls side, the Huskies are led by senior Lexi Schilling, a Corban University signee who is the No. 1 seed at 110. She took second two years ago and fourth last season. Paige Chafin (115) and Jessy Hart (125) are each seeded third and both will be in the mix to place.
Elsewhere in 4A, Philomath is sending its largest group of wrestlers to the state tournament since 2011 despite a low overall turnout for the sport. Eight of the Warriors' 13 boys who came out this season qualified for state, and Reynece Ryan also qualified at 190 for the girls tournament.
The Warriors did not have a single senior wrestler this year, but coach Troy Woosley said he has a tight-knit group who is helping grow the program, and he believes the state qualification rate speaks to how hard the Warriors are working.
“I don’t want state to just be about us gaining experience,” Woosley said. “I want the kids to have success there, and I think they will.”
Fresh off winning a district title two weeks ago, Santiam Christian has qualified eight wrestlers for the 3A tournament and will be led by Aaron Schaefer, the No. 3 seed at 285. Harrisburg has received votes in the coaches poll often this year and qualified four wrestlers, including a pair of returning state champs.
Chandler Strauss (170) and Leithan Briggs (220) are both the No. 1 seed in their respective brackets and will attempt to repeat last year’s titles for the Eagles.
Scio qualified seven wrestlers, and Jacob Mask is the No. 1 seed at 160 after winning the state title at 138 last year. Lance Vanhoose is No. 1 at 145.
In 2A, Central Linn was ranked second in the latest coaches poll and could very well be in the mix for a team title. The Cobras will have 11 wrestlers in action, including Jimmy North, who is the No. 1 seed at 220.
Brody Ballard of Monroe is the defending 2A champion at 152 and is the No. 1 seed at 160 this year, and Jefferson’s Rene Flores is seeded second at 126.