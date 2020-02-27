Prep wrestling: Heavy 5A team favorite and defending champion Crescent Valley wears target

“It’s really refreshing to be able to feel that love. A lot of positivity and a lot of goals wanting to be accomplished. Looking at what’s next instead of being satisfied,” said Cantu, who has signed with Indiana University. “It’s been great to find other kids who really have a passion and want to be good at a high level.”

Then add in freshmen DJ Gillett, Hayden Walters and Daschle Lamer, Chance’s brother and another son of head coach Chad Lamer, all district top seeds, and the Raiders have a lot of firepower.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gillett (106), Whisenhunt (113), Chance Lamer (126), Rowley (160) and Cantu (195) are all No. 1 seeds at the state tournament, which begins Friday and concludes with Saturday night’s finals at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.

Crescent Valley’s 15-athlete contingent, with two wrestlers in three different brackets, also includes junior Hunter Eveland (seeded second at 132), who placed third at 126 last year, and senior Lane Byer (195), a 2019 state qualifier. Resko (152) and Rosado (170) are also seeded second.