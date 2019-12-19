Prep wrestling: Crescent Valley reloads in a big way

What Crescent Valley High wrestling had in terms of competition in its practice room last year with five individual state champions has been ratcheted up a few levels this winter.
The Raiders lost two of those five title winners to graduation off a 5A state championship team but added three accomplished prep wrestlers plus three talented freshmen who have worked their way into the varsity lineup.
“There’s some really good scrapping going on every day,” said CV coach Chad Lamer. “It’s fun to watch those guys wrestle. They get pushed every day and they can push each other.”
Junior Chance Lamer and sophomores James Rowley and Gabe Whisenhunt return as defending state champions. Legend Lamer, who at 152 pounds won his fourth state title, is now wrestling at Cal Poly. Kaimana “Bubba” Wa’a, the 285 champ, is playing football at Hawaii.
The most decorated of three transfers to the team is senior Santos Cantu, a University of Indiana signee who won three state titles at Salem’s Sprague High School, including the 195-pound crown last February.
Senior Tyson Resko comes from Wilsonville, where he placed third at 5A 152 last year. Junior Jackson Rosado was a state semifinalist for 6A Aloha in 2018.
“I think parents want some better opportunities for their kids, kids that want to wrestle in college,” coach Lamer said. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do for my boys is to get them to these bigger tournaments to get them some exposure to the college coaches and against better competition. I’ve been pretty fortunate to have a room like we do this year.”
Winning a team title has drawn some attention as well, he added. With its current roster, Crescent Valley will likely return to state as a heavy favorite to claim a second blue trophy.
The Raiders recently placed third at the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions, led by Chance Lamer’s win at 126 and third-place finishes from freshman David “DJ” Gillett (106), Rowley (160) and Cantu (195).
On the first weekend of the new year, CV will travel to another high-level tournament in Fresno, California, where seven nationally ranked teams are entered.
The Raiders also make the effort to travel to better tournaments to have their weaknesses exposed as they prepare for the remainder of the season.
“It makes you feel good when you win,” Rowley said. “You know you’re not going to have an easy match, but that’s all about working up to it. You have to know that you’re better and you worked harder in practice.”
CV won its first-ever wrestling state title with just eight entrants. Runner-up Crook County had 17. Raiders junior Hunter Eveland was among the seven players, taking third at 126. He’s now at 138.
The win in Reno followed a season-opening victory at Cascade, where the Raiders dominated a field that included Crook County, 4A powerhouse Sweet Home and Scappoose.
Cantu says the competition in a loaded practice room is “super exciting”
“A lot of them are young and have a love for wrestling that I really appreciate,” he said. “It’s really hard to find. I think the more care and love you have toward something, the more passionate you are and the harder you work.”
Rowley (160) often finds himself in the mix with freshman Hayden Walters (182), Rosado (170), Cantu (who will compete at 195 and 220), Resko (152) and junior Konrad Hoyer (195).
Gillett doesn’t have a teammate close to his size, so he matches up with two-time state champion Chance Lamer, Whisenhunt (120) and fellow freshman Daschle Lamer (120/126), the youngest of Chad and Ann Lamer’s five sons.
“He’s bigger than they all were so he doesn’t have an opportunity to wrestle at 106 like the other boys, so he’s getting thrown in there against the older kids,” coach Lamer said of Daschle, who like his older brothers was an accomplished athlete as a youth wrestler.
The talent and experience on the team has created another dynamic for coach Lamer and his staff.
“It’s been different for sure. You don’t have to go over basic moves, like your stance and half-nelson,” he said. “We’ve been able to coach them at a higher level, so it’s been fun for us coaches to do that.”