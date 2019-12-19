Prep wrestling: Crescent Valley reloads in a big way

What Crescent Valley High wrestling had in terms of competition in its practice room last year with five individual state champions has been ratcheted up a few levels this winter.

The Raiders lost two of those five title winners to graduation off a 5A state championship team but added three accomplished prep wrestlers plus three talented freshmen who have worked their way into the varsity lineup.

“There’s some really good scrapping going on every day,” said CV coach Chad Lamer. “It’s fun to watch those guys wrestle. They get pushed every day and they can push each other.”

Junior Chance Lamer and sophomores James Rowley and Gabe Whisenhunt return as defending state champions. Legend Lamer, who at 152 pounds won his fourth state title, is now wrestling at Cal Poly. Kaimana “Bubba” Wa’a, the 285 champ, is playing football at Hawaii.

The most decorated of three transfers to the team is senior Santos Cantu, a University of Indiana signee who won three state titles at Salem’s Sprague High School, including the 195-pound crown last February.

Senior Tyson Resko comes from Wilsonville, where he placed third at 5A 152 last year. Junior Jackson Rosado was a state semifinalist for 6A Aloha in 2018.