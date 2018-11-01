The West Albany High boys and girls water polo teams moved into the semifinals of the 5A/4A state tournament with easy quarterfinal wins on Thursday at Osborn Aquatic Center.
The second-seeded girls cruised to a 13-3 win over Cottage Grove.
Sabrina Grato had three goals, Kylee Crofcheck had two goals and four assists, Natalie Baas two goals and Bailey Dickerson two goals and 10 steals.
Dru Huddleston, Allie Bates, Samantha Cuzick and Erica Rietmann each had a goal.
West's defense had 35 steals.
West will face No. 3 seed Hillsboro, a 16-9 winner over Willamette, at 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
No. 1 Hood River routed Parkrose 18-1 and No. 4 Ashland blasted Ridgeview 19-2 to advance to the other semifinal.
The state title game is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 10.
The third-seeded West boys topped Hillsboro 22-7 and will face Hood River, a 19-3 winner over Redmond, in the semifinals at 3:40 p.m., also on Nov. 9.
Eric Formiller lead the way with six goals while Colby Huddleston, Kieran Van Horsen, Trenton Worden and Ben Hugulet had three goals each. Dylan Hayes chipped in two goals and goalie Conner Mier had six blocks.
No. 1 Parkrose shut out Churchill 3-0 and No. 5 Ashland topped No. 4 North Eugene 8-6 to reach the semis.
The title game is set for 4:15 p.m. Nov. 10.